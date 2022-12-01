The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team had clawed its way back. It had held Antoine Davis in check. The script seemed to be set for an inspired comeback victory Thursday night.
But things turned quickly in the second half.
Davis made a pair of crucial 3-pointers – becoming the Horizon League’s all-time leading scorer – and his Detroit Mercy Titans defeated the Mastodons 75-66 in front of an announced crowd of 1,495 at Memorial Coliseum.
With another big game on the docket Saturday, against Oakland at the Gates Center, there’s no time for the Mastodons to bemoan this loss. And coach Jon Coffman said his team will not.
“We don’t hang onto losses like that,” Coffman said. “It wasn’t an effort thing tonight. Our guys came in to play, we just didn’t execute some of the things. Our guys were playing hard. Some of our rebounding simulations, we didn’t take care of. We turned, they played over the top of us, and we didn’t take up space.”
Davis finished with a game-best 22 points, putting him at 2,919 points during his five-season career, five better than the previous record set by Alfredrick Hughes, who played at Loyola Chicago from 1981 to 1985. Davis’ father, Mike, is the former Indiana University coach and currently coaches the Titans (4-4, 1-0 in the Horizon League).
Detroit Mercy’s Gerald Liddell added 16 points and 16 rebounds.
“It’s a conference game. We would have liked to have come out and set a better tone than what we did, but I’m sure we’ll have another game like this coming down the stretch and hopefully we’ll have learned from this one and we’ll come out better next time,” said PFW’s Jarred Godfrey, who had 20 points and nine rebounds.
Bobby Planutis had 18 points for the Mastodons (4-4, 0-1) and Deonte Billups added nine points, on a night PFW raised a banner at the Coliseum to commemorate its regular-season conference championship last season, which it shared with Cleveland State.
PFW trailed 37-26 at halftime, but it shot and rebounded better in the second half, opening with a 15-8 run.
“We limited their shots,” said Planutis, who noted the Mastodons outrebounded the Titans 46-43 in the game – a somewhat deceptive statistic. “Collecting stops and scores is really what it’s all about.”
That’s what enabled the Mastodons to take the lead for a short time: An Anthony Roberts block of Davis set up a JoJo Peterson drive for a basket, followed by a Ra Kpedi defensive rebound that led to a Damian Chong Qui layup to tie it at 45. A Chong Qui baseline shot made it 54-53 PFW.
But Davis, the Horizon League’s Preseason Player of the Year who was 8 of 24 from the field and 5 of 11 from 3-point range, converted back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to make it 63-58 with 2:27 left and the Mastodons couldn’t claw their way back in again.
“He made some tough shots, he made some tough plays coming down the stretch,” Godfrey said, “and you’ve got to respect that.”
Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at the Gates Center was originally supposed to be played at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum, but it was moved to accommodate the ESPNU broadcast; it’ll be the first ever game at Gates to be broadcast on an ESPN network.
Coffman said the Mastodons must shoot better – they were at 38.7%, to the Titans’ 34.3% – while improving their offensive rebounding. Defensively, though, he saw a lot of good things.
“I do feel like we got some good shots around the rim that didn’t go in, and I thought we got some good 3s that didn’t go in. The fact that we were in the game, ready to win the game, it’s very promising for this group because we’re an elite defensive group,” he said. “I give a lot of credit to Antoine Davis who made shots down the stretch to win the game, but it took him 24 shots to score 22 points. It’s inefficient. Our guys did a really good job doing that. He made plays down the stretch. We’ve got to do a better job of putting pressure on him by scoring the basketball.”