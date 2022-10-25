Following its Horizon League regular-season championship last season, Purdue Fort Wayne’s men’s basketball has been installed as the co-favorites in the league this year, along with Northern Kentucky, by a panel of conference coaches, sports information directors and media.
What does that mean for the Mastodons?
“Absolutely nothing,” a smiling coach Jon Coffman told the attendees at PFW’s Tipoff Luncheon on Monday at The Bradley. “Other than, in a short period of time, we’ve garnered a lot of respect from our peers. And we’re building a brand for Fort Wayne and Purdue Fort Wayne across the Midwest.
“It’s great branding for our basketball program, for our university, for our city to get that recognition, but now we have to go to work and earn everything.”
The Mastodons know from experience not to take the preseason rankings too seriously. Last year – PFW’s second year on the circuit – the Mastodons were picked to finish ninth in the 12-team league and instead won nine consecutive games at the end of the regular season to share the conference title with Cleveland State.
“Obviously it’s great. … But if we don’t get the job done, the ranking doesn’t mean anything,” Mastodons forward Ra Kpedi said. “We still play with a chip on our shoulder; tough, grittiness. … We just try every day to go in with hunger and grit to us.”
PFW went 15-6 in the Horizon League last season, 21-12 overall, for its third 20-win season and second conference championship in eight years under Coffman.
A season later, the Mastodons bring back seven of their top eight players and have a quartet of seniors in key roles: Jarred Godfrey, Bobby Planutis, Damian Chong Qui and Kpedi, who all used the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic.
They’re chasing PFW’s first NCAA Tournament appearance.
In addition, the Mastodons brought in a group of newcomers Coffman expects to contribute immediately. Among those are Radford transfer guard Quinton Morton-Robertson – he was on the roster last season and redshirted – and Anthony Roberts, a Division II transfer from St. Cloud State.
“Trying to figure out our rotation is going to be tricky as we go through,” Coffman said. “That’s not going to probably be determined maybe until we get through into league play. We have some newcomers who are going to be stretching us and pressing us (for playing time) throughout the year.
“We’re excited about playing other people.”
The Mastodons have had plenty of time to play against one another. They got 10 extra offseason practices prior to their team trip to Portugal and Spain in August, when they faced and defeated three European teams.
PFW broke up the toil of preseason practice, which began in late September, with a scrimmage against Akron on Oct. 15. The Zips reached the NCAA Tournament last season, though they are without former East Noble star Ali Ali, their leading scorer a year ago, who transferred to Butler.
Coffman said his team put “some really good basketball” on display against Akron. He had been of the opinion the Mastodons’ defense was slightly behind where it was a year ago – partly because PFW is trying to play faster this year and partly because a couple of minor injuries have kept the team from playing at full strength in practice – but the ninth-year coach was impressed with how PFW locked in on the defensive end in the unscored scrimmage.
“We played well, we played as a team, we played fast, we moved the ball,” Planutis said. “We have a veteran group and it seems like we’re just picking up where we left off last year.”