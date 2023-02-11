Jarred Godfrey took an enormous step toward the Purdue Fort Wayne career scoring record, but the Mastodons fell to Horizon League-leading Youngstown State, 81-72, on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum in the opener of a four-game homestand.
Godfrey, who ranks second in PFW history in scoring, poured in a season-high 33 points on 11-for-24 shooting with a 6-for-12 mark from 3-point range, leaving him just 20 points shy of equaling John Konchar’s program record of 2,065 career points. Godfrey has surpassed 30 points in two of the last three games and will have a chance to break the record, which has stood since 2019, Sunday at the Gates Center against Robert Morris.
As he has all season, Godfrey insisted he is not thinking about the scoring record.
“I’m not tracking that or counting on it, I just want to win games and be playing our best basketball come March,” said the fifth-year senior, who extended his own Mastodons games played record to 147 on Friday. “If I get it, I get it, whenever it happens, it happens, but it’s not something I’m looking to target.”
The Mastodons (15-11, 7-8 Horizon League) fell for the third time in four games as the Penguins (20-6, 12-3) got revenge for a 76-71 PFW win in Youngstown, Ohio, on Dec. 31.
Godfrey added seven rebounds and four assists to his box score line, while Ra Kpedi chipped in 13 points and six rebounds. Youngstown State shot 53% from the field and got 33 points on 12-for-17 shooting from guard Dwayne Cohill.
The decisive portion of the game came in a 17-2 Youngstown run in a 3:13 stretch that straddled halftime. Cohill scored or assisted on all 17 points. He scored at the rim with 1:14 left in the first half and then Youngstown State grabbed an offensive rebound, which led to a Cohill 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in the period and a 31-25 Penguins lead at the break.
PFW surrendered just three offensive rebounds after Youngstown State had 15 in the first matchup between the teams.
At the outset of the second half, Cohill found Adrian Nelson for a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession, and with less than three minutes gone in the half the visitors led 43-27.
Nelson made 3 of 5 3s and had 15 points and nine rebounds.
“(Nelson) is not a 60% 3-pointer, but he was tonight,” Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman said. “That was that separation and we found ourselves chasing at that point.”
”It was a really inopportune time because we had some bad offensive flow, some hero plays, tough shots, settled and dribbled too much,” the coach added. “But then there were two four-minute periods ... where I thought we did a great job in our attack mode, swinging the basketball, the ball got happy, we got great looks, we just couldn’t gather enough ground with defending Cohill.”
Kpedi provided one of the highlights of the night with just less than four minutes left, when he took a pass from Deonte Billups on a pick-and-roll and threw down a two-handed power dunk over Nelson, who also fouled Kpedi on the play.
Kpedi’s old-fashioned 3-point play, which granted the wish of a group of children behind the PFW bench who had been screaming for a dunk most of the night, brought the Mastodons with 67-59.
PFW got as close as six at 78-72 with 22 seconds left after Godfrey scored 10 points, including three 3-pointers, in a 48-second span, but Youngstown State went 10 for 13 at the foul line in the last 2:32 to stay in front.
“Obviously disappointed in the outcome,” Coffman said. “There were some pieces I was really pleased with there with the fight down the stretch.”
”But at the end of the day with where our program is,” he added, “you lose a home game, that’s a disappointment. Our guys feel that right now.”