The Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team tied Oakland 1-all on Sunday at Rochester, Michigan. PFW (4-3-3, 1-0-1 in the Horizon League) went up 1-0 on an own goal. Oakland (2-4-3, 0-0-1) got a goal from Macey Wierenga on a penalty kick. The Mastodons are back at home on Thursday when they welcome Cleveland State to the Hefner Soccer Complex.