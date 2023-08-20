Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team allowed just one shot on goal Sunday, tying a program record in its NCAA Division I history, as it defeated Saint Francis, an NAIA school. The Mastodons' offensive output also tied a program record and was their most goals since a 2015 game. The Mastodons scored four goals in the first 10 minutes: Mackenzie Evans scored the first, followed by two Morgan Reitano goals and then a Zoe Greenhalge tally, and Rylee Vruggink assisted on three of those four goals. Also scoring goals were Lauren Klusek, Madde Elliott and Kailey Hansen. It was head coach Jason Burr's 36th victory, tying Terry Stefankiewicz' record for the most in program history. With the win, Burr passed his predecessor Margaret Saurin's 35. PFW is 1-1 and Saint Francis stayed at 0-1 because it was an exhibition for the Cougars.
Mastodons' offense on display in 7-0 women's soccer victory over Cougars
- Journal Gazette
