Saint Francis football coach Kevin Donley firmly believes that how a team prepares for a game indicates how a team will perform in a game. After a week in which Donley and quarterback Heath Simmons both admitted that preparation didn’t meet expectations, some crucial missed opportunities lifted visiting Saint Xavier to a 25-20 victory Saturday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
“I think we bit ourselves,” said Simmons, who threw for 229 yards on a 23-of-41 passing effort. “They’re a good football team, but we had plenty of opportunities to win that game and we have to take advantage of those opportunities. It starts with the week in practice, the week of preparation, and we didn’t have a great week of preparation. That starts with me, so we’re going to get back out here this week and get back to it.”
Unlike last season’s 38-0 loss in Chicago, No. 16 Saint Francis (2-1) jumped ahead early. Saint Xavier’s Justin Pringle fumbled a punt return attempt deep in his own end, and Brayden Payne’s recovery in the end zone put USF up 7-0 with 12:20 to go in the first quarter.
Pringle found the end zone in the second quarter on a 14-yard reception, but field goals of 45 and 23 yards by USF’s Jack James sandwiched that score to put the hosts up 13-7 at halftime.
In lightning-quick fashion, Saint Xavier’s Kevin Countryman turned the visitors’ six-point deficit into a six-point advantage. The junior defensive back blocked a 46-yard James field goal try, with Jacob Denney corralling the loose ball and returning it for a touchdown with 7:15 to go in the third quarter.
Just 16 seconds later, Countryman struck again, picking off a Simmons offering and returning it 23 yards for another score to put Saint Xavier up 19-13.
“Those things are going to happen,” Donley said. “They’re mistakes that shouldn’t have been made, but you have to teach kids resiliency. Are they going to point the finger, say it wasn’t my fault, or are you going to come back? That’s what we’re trying to teach kids. OK, you screwed up, what are you going to do now?”
Saint Francis and Saint Xavier traded fourth-quarter scores, and the host Cougars faced one final chance trailing 25-20 following Pringle’s second touchdown catch of the night.
Jay Segal caught three passes for first downs on USF’s final drive, including a pair of grabs on fourth down.
But facing fourth-and-3 from the Saint Xavier 13, Simmons couldn’t connect with Segal one final time in the end zone, and USF turned the ball over with under two minutes left and no timeouts remaining.
“It was pretty clean,” Segal said of USF’s final offensive play. “They put a new guy on me so I think they looking back-shoulder and expecting it, and he made a good play.”
Segal led all receivers with seven receptions for 59 yards, while Pringle caught six passes for 93 yards and two scores. USF’s Mark Brownlee ran for 73 yards on 19 attempts, while Cameron Peterson rushed 21 times for 70 yards. Defensively, AJ Moore finished with six tackles and 21/2 sacks, and Nate Talhelm led USF with 11 total tackles.
USF outgained Saint Xavier 382-280 in total yards and recovered a pair of fumbles but finished just 6 of 20 on third-down conversions.
“We played well the first two weeks, and I was disappointed with our offensive preparation this week,” Donley said. “We have to have a better week of preparation. If you’re going to score 50 points every week, you have to prepare to do that.”