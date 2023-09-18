Indiana Tech’s men’s basketball came about as close to winning an NAIA national championship as a team could last season without actually hoisting the trophy.
The Warriors roared back from a 23-point second-half deficit against College of Idaho in the national championship game, ultimately missing a free throw with 12 seconds left which would have tied the game and falling 73-71 to cap the best season in program history with a national runner-up finish.
And then, the Warriors lost the best and most experienced senior class it’s ever had.
Departing the program at the end of last season were five of Indiana Tech’s top seven scorers: Rog Stein, Josh Kline, Cory McKinney, Grant Smith and former Bishop Dwenger standout Lucas Lehrman. That quintet had 27 seasons of college basketball experience, 14 All-Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference selections, three WHAC Defensive Player of the Year Awards (all from McKinney) and a WHAC Player of the Year trophy (Stein last season).
But despite losing all of that talent, the Warriors are not moderating expectations for this season.
“We just gotta tell the new guys, let them know, we have a standard now, making it that far,” said junior Blake Davison, a Leo graduate who is the team’s leading returning scorer after averaging 11.2 points last season. “The guys who’ve been here and were on that run last year, we all know what it took and what it’s going to take this year. It’s just reminding those (new) guys and pushing them every day.”
Davison, who had a breakout performance with 23 points in a second-round NAIA Tournament game against Evangel last season and followed that with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting in a quarterfinal contest against Arizona Christian, was one of the younger players last season.
Now, he is one of a group of veterans which also includes fifth-year senior Steve Helm, junior Max Perez, and redshirt sophomore Conner West, who have been thrust into new leadership roles.
Fortunately for the Warriors, those players had several years to learn from excellent leaders in Stein, McKinney and the rest.
“Consistency is probably one of the biggest ones,” Davison said of what he learned from the 2023 senior class. “Not taking a day off to just hang out at practice. Just pushing teammates every day. And when someone’s having a bad day – because not everyone’s going to have a good day all the time – just picking them up and leaning on your teammates throughout the year.”
On Monday, the Warriors returned to practice sporting a roster which includes six freshmen, a redshirt freshman and two transfers – 6-foot-8 forward Javel Lewis from Mid-Michigan Community College, where he was the all-time leader in blocks and rebounds, and 6-6 wing Nigel Martin from Santa Fe Community College.
The transfers, plus freshmen Crew Gibson, a 6-8 forward, and Dallas Roberts, a 6-2 guard, are expected to be immediate contributors, says coach Ted Albert.
Fresh off winning national coach of the year honors last season, Albert is back for a seventh year leading the program and is hoping to help the Warriors garner a fourth WHAC regular-season title in five seasons and third in a row.
To raise another trophy, Alberts expects Tech will have to move to a more perimeter-oriented playing style because of the losses of Stein, Kline and Lehrman in the middle. After ranking near the bottom of NAIA in 3-point attempts last season, with 15.5 per game, the Warriors will likely see that number increase significantly this year.
“Our young guys are excited to help build on the foundation and certainly the success that past groups have had,” Albert said. “They know that target has probably gotten a little bit bigger and in the same sense, we hold ourselves to the highest standard and expectation. None of that changes.”