For 30 minutes – what seemed like an eternity – Nick Bienz mulled what he would do on the 18th green, and there was much out of his control.
He was in the clubhouse, as torrential rain pummeled Notre Dame’s Warren Course, wondering if the speed of the green would be entirely different after Mother Nature eased up and they brought the squeegees and blow dryers out. And there was Ben Hoagland, who had cut into Bienz’s once-comfortable advantage on the leader board and faced a birdie putt that could change everything at the PGA Indiana Open.
“Fortunately, Ben had a 30-footer on a very similar line as me, and I went second from like 25 feet,” Bienz said. “So I got to see the read, as well as how hard he had to hit it, and I was able to base my putt off that.”
Bienz and Hoagland two-putted for pars, and Bienz captured the championship at the PGA Indiana Open on Wednesday. Bienz, a Heritage graduate who is trying to make it to the PGA Tour, finished the three-day event at 9 under, including a final-round 1-under 70, to edge Hoagland by one stroke.
Bienz led start to finish – he had an opening 66 and then a 68 – despite inclement weather this week.
“It was really fun, but the weather was terrible the last four holes (Wednesday),” Bienz said. “I had a rain jacket on the last four holes and by the end of the round, the shirt underneath my jacket – which is supposed to be waterproof – was soaking wet. So it didn’t do me any good at that point. But it feels good to win. I came really close last year (tying for third place), but I took myself too far out of it after Round 1 and then never really had a chance after that. So this year, going wire-to-wire, leading after Rounds 1, 2 and 3, it’s a good feeling.”
Bienz came into the final round with a three-stroke lead over Hoagland, an amateur from Evansville who plays for the University of Michigan, but the pressure intensified over the last four holes as Bienz made par after par while Hoagland birdied the 15th, bogeyed the 16th and then eagled the 17th to get within one stroke.
“I told Ben after the round, ‘Hey, that hole 17, in those conditions, that’s the best competitive hole I’ve ever seen by someone I’ve played with, by far,’ ” Bienz said. “It’s a par-5 and you tee off from a pretty elevated tee box to a low fairway, and then you go back up a hill to the green. He pounded a drive into a side wind, a side rain, and this is when it was really coming down. … He then ripped an iron from 240 yards, up the hill, to about 30 feet and then made the 30-footer.
“I had a 3½-footer (for par) after he made eagle, and I’m like, ‘This has to go in because if I go into 18 tied, it’s going to be a whole lot different than if I go into 18 up one.’ That 3½-footer is probably where I felt more pressure than anything. Sure, you’re supposed to make it from that distance, but after someone makes a 30-footer for eagle to get within one, you suddenly realize just how important that putt is going to be.”
Bienz made the putt and crushed his drive on 18, even though the weather took about 50 yards off the shot and kept it to 247 yards. He realized a delay was coming when no one in the leader group could see the green, through the rain, as they made their approach shots.
Neither Mother Nature nor Hoagland could prevent Bienz, who ironically is from Hoagland, from winning the fourth tournament of his three-year pro career. He pocketed $6,000 for the win.
Bienz, 27, won the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s City Championship in 2017 and 2018 while he was a member of the IUPUI golf team. He’s been playing mini tours and PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour qualifiers, and he plans to compete at PGA Tour Q-School to try and get his card for 2024.
Carter Smith, an amateur from Sellersburg who competes for Ball State, finished third at the Indiana Open at 5 under.
Justin Hicks, who plays high school golf for Leo, and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Kasey Lilly were among four players who tied for 11th place at 2 under. Hicks shot a final-round 68 and Lilly a 70.
Fort Wayne’s Callahan Elzey tied for 22nd at 1 over with a 72.