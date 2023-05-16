Nick Holder is the least experienced of the five golfers Purdue Fort Wayne took to the NCAA regional at Bath, Michigan. The former Bishop Dwenger standout is in his first season of collegiate golf after not seeing any tournament action as a freshman last year.
On Tuesday, Holder equaled the Mastodons’ single-round regional record with a 1-over round of 72 – set during Monday’s opening round by teammate Hunter Mefford – and has PFW’s best two-round score with a 5-over 147, surpassing the previous record of 151 set by Zach Schroeder in 2018, when he qualified as an individual.
The Fort Wayne native played 1-under through the final 16 holes Tuesday after opening with two bogeys. He battled not only the course but inhospitable weather to land in a tie for 56th in the individual standings after 36 holes of the 54-hole event.
“I controlled the flight of the ball well in the wind,” Holder said of his bogey-free 2-under back-nine performance. “I just got it back together on the back nine, started to trust it more and got it figured out.
“Today (the course) was playing, I would say, significantly harder than (Monday). The wind was blowing 15 to 20 (mph) before we even teed off.”
Holder birdied No. 14 after getting up and down from a green-side bunker on a par-5 and made it two in a row with a 25-foot putt on 15.
The Mastodons shot a 22-over 306 as a team after managing a 296 in the opening round Monday. With a 602 team total, they are in 13th place and unlikely to be among the five teams to advance to the NCAA Golf Championships.
Host Michigan State sits in fifth at 557 while Georgia leads the Regional at 540. Bulldogs top scorer Ben Van Wyk followed up his 65 from Monday with a 3-under 68 on Tuesday to hold the individual lead at 9-under 133.
Despite it likely being their last round of the season, the Mastodons intend to take full advantage of the final round of the first regional appearance as a team in program history.
“Our whole mindset coming in was just to soak everything in and really enjoy the moment, trust what we’re doing,” said PFW’s Burke Pitz, who shot 76 on Tuesday for a 151 total. “It’ll be more of that tomorrow and really just relish the fact that we’re here and just enjoy this opportunity that we’ve earned.”
Mefford is at 149 after a 77 on Tuesday. Kasey Lilly, the Horizon League runner-up, followed his opening-round 75 with an 81 and Jadden Ousley added an 83 to his first-round 74. He will tee off first for the Mastodons at 10:20 a.m. today.
Around the country
Indiana, seeded 11th in the Auburn (Ala.) Regional, is in sixth place, one shot back of Ohio State in fifth. Drew Salyers’ 68 for IU was the best score among all players Tuesday.
Purdue, seeded seventh at Salem, South Carolina, slipped from ninth to 12th after a second-round 296. Herman Sekne leads the Boilers with 69-72–141.