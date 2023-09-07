A group of Purdue Fort Wayne alumni and community members have launched Dons For Fort Wayne, the official Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) entity to benefit PFW athletes, the Mastodons announced.
Dons For Fort Wayne will allow businesses, donors and members to support their favorite Mastodon teams and players. Those groups can also contribute to a general fund that supports athletes across all PFW sports. The players may make personal appearances, or do meet-and-greets, charitable work and speaking engagements, among other opportunities which the new NIL organization plans to facilitate.
The new group will partner with Student-Athlete Name, Image and Likeness (SANIL), a go-between organization which helps pair interested sponsors and athletes. SANIL also assists collectives at Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, among others.
“We are grateful for the partnership with SANIL and the members of our community who lead Dons For Fort Wayne so that Mastodon student-athletes can maximize potential NIL opportunities,” PFW athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said in a statement. “This place for students to connect with local business alongside the community service and engagement component speaks to the Mastodon core values too.”
Since July 2021, NCAA athletes have been permitted to monetize their names, images and likenesses during their collegiate careers. Payments they receive must be for services rendered – for example, an autograph signing or social media post – and not simply for attending or playing for a given school.
Per NCAA rules, Dons for Fort Wayne is not officially affiliated with PFW – though it is acknowledged by the athletic department – and the university does not receive any financial benefit from the collective.
“I am so grateful for the support of our community and alums that are rolling up their sleeves to help our program navigate the evolving NIL landscape the right way,” Mastodons men’s basketball coach Jon Coffman said in a statement. “The Dons supporters behind the initiative align with my vision for our program! These supporters love Fort Wayne and see the success of both our university and our basketball program as vital to the continued upward trajectory of our city.”