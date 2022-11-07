Purdue Fort Wayne wants more.
The Mastodons were one of the surprise teams in mid-major college basketball last season, going from 8-15 in 2020-21 to 21-12 and a shared Horizon League regular-season championship last season on the strength of 10 straight victories in February and early March that set a school record as a Division I program.
But PFW suffered a disappointing loss to Northern Kentucky in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament and fell short of the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
Now, with seven of their top nine scorers back – guard Jalon Pipkins and forward R.J. Ogom are the lone exceptions – the Mastodons have their sights set on the elusive NCAA berth.
“We felt we should have won it all,” forward Johnathan DeJurnett said of the Horizon League Tournament. “It stings for everybody who’s coming back. We’re letting the newcomers know, ‘This is how we’re going to execute this year.’ We have the chip on our shoulder that we’re going to go out here and win it this time, win the whole thing.”
Coach Jon Coffman enters his ninth season at the helm after signing an offseason contract extension, which is slated to keep him in his seat through 2030. He struggled to contain his excitement about his team in the days after preseason practice began.
“I’m sure there’s some other years I’ve felt as good, but right now I’m just obsessed with this group,” the reigning Horizon League Coach of the Year said. “I’m so pleased with their development.”
Here is a look at the Mastodons, who open their season tonight against Michigan at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Strength:
Experience
The Mastodons have a combined 35 years of college basketball experience on their roster and their average age is 21. Four returning players – Bobby Planutis, Jarred Godfrey, Damian Chong Qui and Ra Kpedi – are in their fifth or sixth year of college basketball and reigning Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year Deonte Billups is a senior who is entering his fourth year as a contributor for the Mastodons.
That super-senior foursome knows what made the team successful last year and would like nothing more than to end their careers with a history-making NCAA Tournament appearance. Godfrey is entering his fifth season with the program and is 452 points from breaking John Konchar’s PFW scoring record.
“We all knew there was a chance we’d all come back,” said Planutis, who is entering his sixth season and third with PFW. “I think it just speaks volumes of the program and what we think of the team and the coaching staff. We all love playing here so we thought we’d play another year.”
Question mark: If shots don’t fall
PFW has reliably taken a lot of 3-pointers under Coffman, ranking in the top 50 in the country in attempts from beyond the arc for each of the last seven years and No. 4 as recently as 2020-21. Against Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament last season, however, the Mastodons went just 3 for 20 from long range and lost 57-43.
PFW has shooters all over the court, so there won’t be many nights like that. But if it happens in a big game, can the Mastodons lock down on defense and get tough baskets? It was the most efficient defensive team in the Horizon League in the latter part of last season but shot just 37.5% from 2-point range in the loss to the Norse.
With so much riding on the single-elimination Horizon League Tournament, the Mastodons cannot afford to assume they’ll shoot their way to March Madness.
“We’re going to be talking all year long about how can you position yourselves and be good enough on the defensive end to be able to win ugly if you need to,” Coffman said.
X-Factor: Pace
The Mastodons talked all offseason about playing faster. They worked on pushing the ball up the court more often after made baskets and getting into the flow of their offense more quickly.
They have a pair of “small jet” guards, in Coffman’s formulation, who can make that happen in Chong Qui and Radford transfer Quinton Morton-Robertson, who was with PFW last year and redshirted. Chong Qui is more prepared to push the pace this season after using last year to adjust following his transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, where the team’s style was slow and set-based.
Coffman believes his team has a variety of players who can get in the lane early in the shot clock and create good shots from there. The Mastodons want to mostly base their offense around such opportunities.
“Once we get in the paint, it becomes green light for our guys,” Coffman said. “I think we’re going to be able to get good shots quickly. The first seven seconds of the shot clock is the most efficient time to score. We gave some of that up last year because we weren’t playing fast enough.”
Season will be a success if ...
The Mastodons win the Horizon League Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament. With so much experience back from a team that excelled late last season, there is every reason to believe this could be the first of the program’s 21 years in Division I that ends in March Madness.
It will be a challenge to stay focused on the regular season with the conference tournament looming, but PFW feels prepared to do so.
“It’s just enjoying it together,” DeJurnett said. “We have four super-seniors and it’s their last season. They set the tone of taking it a game at a time. That’s what we did last year when we went on the long run in February going into March. We sat down as a team and said ‘We’re going to take every game one at a time and at the end we’re going to let whatever happens happen.’
“We’re bringing that same mentality back this year.”