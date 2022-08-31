In a cable car high above Barcelona, Jarred Godfrey kept his eyes firmly fixed on the floor. The guard who could become Purdue Fort Wayne basketball’s all-time leading scorer during the upcoming season does not like heights and did not want to look out the window.
Despite the occasional trip farther off the ground than he would have preferred, Godfrey enjoyed PFW basketball’s trip to Europe earlier this month. The international excursion – permitted by the NCAA once every four years – stretched from Aug. 8 to 16 and went through Spain and Portugal.
Godfrey, a fifth-year senior, said he would love to go back.
The trip involved plenty of sightseeing, but the Mastodons also had time for three games against European teams. The defending Horizon League regular-season co-champions defeated Barcelona Select 97-90, Mataro Select 93-68 and Portugal Elite 68-64.
“I feel like we played really good,” Godfrey said. “We have somewhat of a new group, we have a lot of guys back, but we have some new guys we need to incorporate. We did a really good job, especially with how physical they play over there, we did a really good job controlling that and managing that and still being us and doing what we do. I was proud of my guys on going 3-0.”
Among the players who made their debuts for the Mastodons were St. Cloud State transfer Anthony Roberts, Lynchburg transfer Dow Dunton, Radford transfer Quinton Morton-Robertson – who was on the team last year but redshirted – and freshman Wawasee product Keaton Dukes.
PFW’s preferred style of play – fast-paced, frenetic ball movement and a lot of 3-point attempts – fit in well with the Europeans. The games were played under FIBA rules with a 24-second shot clock (the NCAA uses 30 seconds), which encouraged the Mastodons to play even faster.
Coach Jon Coffman has been encouraging his team to pick up the pace this offseason, and the games in Europe were a good test. The coach experimented with having the player closest to the ball take it out of bounds after an opposing basket rather than having the power forward do it each time.
The European opponents also provided a test of PFW’s toughness. Godfrey noted the teams they played were full of “grown men” – indeed, the Portugal team was led by Sacramento and Stockton Kings 7-foot center Neemias Queta, a two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year at Utah State – and they played a rugged style.
Making things more difficult for the Mastodons was what Coffman called a “home whistle” going against his team during the games in Barcelona. PFW’s mental performance coach spent time on the bench during those games reminding the Mastodons to control what they could control.
Coffman’s team handled itself with aplomb, the ninth-year head coach said.
“I think they did an exceptional job, particularly the older guys who have been through the weight programs,” Coffman said. “We’re very physical and we’re old, too. ... Those guys got some grown men in them as well.”
The Mastodons brought a traveling party of 41 people to Europe, including athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton, the university’s CFO, a pair of professors, an academic adviser and the team strength coach.
The trip was an opportunity for the Mastodons to bond – the players roomed with someone different at each hotel – but also to build relationships with the wider PFW community, which Coffman believes is an important part of creating a strong team culture.
“We’re a whole lot closer,” Godfrey said. “This trip was amazing in terms of being able to bond with not just players, but … people on staff at the school. We got to engage with a lot of different people from the university and our Fort Wayne community, so that was a great experience within itself.”