The first NCAA regional in Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf history came to an end Wednesday at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Michigan, with the Mastodons shooting a final round 14-over 298 to finish their season with a program-record scoring average of 293.86.
Purdue Fort Wayne totaled 900 strokes in the three-day event, finishing in 13th place, and will not be among the five teams advancing to the NCAA Golf Championships. Georgia won the regional with a 29-under 823 and Illinois, Oregon, Florida and defending national champion Texas will also advance.
“It was a really cool experience for all of us, it went above and beyond what our expectations were of it,” Mastodons senior Kasey Lilly said. “It’s really cool to be as close to home as we were and to have so many guys come out that used to play for us, families of the guys that are out here, made it feel a lot more special. … It was really cool to have a big Mastodon following with us every single step of the way.”
The Mastodons were led this week by sophomore former Bishop Dwenger standout Nick Holder, who finished his tournament with a 5-over 76 on Wednesday for a total score of 10-over 223. That sets a record for best regional score by a Mastodon, besting the previous mark of 236 set by Zach Schroeder in 2018, when he qualified as an individual.
Holder thrived despite his group being put on the clock in the second round for slow play. After the round, the Fort Wayne native’s playing partners were penalized, but Holder was not because he had put in a significant effort to get the group back on track.
Coach Billy King said tournament organizers told him Holder’s attitude through the situation was impressive and that made the coach prouder than any score Holder could have shot.
“He just handles himself well beyond a freshman player, sophomore student,” King said. “He doesn’t get rattled too much externally, maybe internally he’s feeling it.
“I’m just super proud of the effort he put in, the play he put in.”
For Holder’s part, the tournament was instructive on what he needs to do in the offseason if he wants to have more success at this level next year.
“This tournament is really an eye-opener, just showing the difference between Power Five and mid-major,” said Holder, who finished 62nd in the tournament’s individual standings. “I would say this tournament motivates me to work my butt off this summer to make it to where there’s not that big of a gap.”
Horizon League runner-up Lilly had PFW’s best score of the final round, shooting a 73 to finish with 229. Burke Pitz fired a 74 on the final 18 to close at 225, Jadden Ousley had 75 to get to 232, and Hunter Mefford carded an 87 to finish with 236.
All five have eligibility remaining and could return next season.
“Expectations are going to be high (next year), but these guys know what they need to work on for us to get back here next year,” King said. “It’s been a heck of a ride, winning the conference, winning another tournament (the Sacred Heart Invitational) this spring.
“Now we’re going to hit the stop button, we’re going to relish in it a little bit still, but then we have to get to work to make sure we get back here and get even further next year.”
Around the nation
Indiana missed advancing at the regional in Auburn, Alabama, by seven strokes after shooting a 5-over 293 on the final day. Top Hoosiers scorer Drew Salyers finished tied for fourth individually after a third-round 72 gave him a 4-under 212 for the tournament.
Purdue finished 12th at the regional in Salem, South Carolina. Herman Sekne shot 3-under 213 over the three days.