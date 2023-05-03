The Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team already knew it would be participating in the program's first NCAA Regional when the NCAA Selection Show began Wednesday afternoon.
Still, seeing the team's name pop up on the screen as the No. 13 seed in the East Lansing, Michigan, Regional was a special thrill for the group of players who are rewriting program history.
"It was super cool," PFW coach Billy King said of the moment his team's regional destination was announced. "These guys have put in so much hard work and they've done everything anybody's asked of them, in the classroom and on the golf course, so to see their name up there and making it to the NCAA golf regionals is a dream come true. This was our goal and my guys, they've achieved it."
When PFW's name flashed on to the screen, cheers, whoops and clapping erupted from the Mastodon players, who were gathered to watch the Selection Show at Pine Valley Country Club along with family, well-wishers and athletic department personnel.
"Being a mid-major like we are, we usually don't get a lot of national attention, so it was really cool seeing our name alongside those greats that usually get the attention," said Nick Holder, a PFW sophomore out of Bishop Dwenger.
King stood and applauded at the sight of his team's name on screen, then waited for the show's hosts to finish their analysis of the regional before declaring to the room at large:
"Let the party begin."
It was a party more than a decade in the making for King, a Woodlan graduate, who has led the program since the spring of 2009.
The Mastodons, who earned their way into the NCAA field with a five-stroke victory over runner-up Wright State in the Horizon League Championship in late April, will play at Eagle Eye Golf Club, in a regional hosted by No. 10 seed Michigan State. The No. 1 seed in the three-day, 54-hole event, one of six regionals to be held across the country from May 15-17, will be Illinois, the eight-time defending Big Ten champion.
"(Winning the Horizon League Championship) really didn't sink in with me for a while," said Holder, who finished tied for 10th at the conference tournament with a 6-over 222 in the 54-hole event. "Finally seeing our name up there, seeing all these people around supporting us, it's starting to settle in, but I don't know if it will until we get there."
Michigan is the only one of the regionals located in the Midwest. The others are in Alabama, South Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma and California. Some PFW players were envisioning a placement in a more far-flung locale.
"The conversation was anywhere maybe but Michigan just because we don't get to travel crazy far all that often," said Mastodons senior Kasey Lilly, who was the individual runner-up at the Horizon League Championship. "We play really good courses in Florida and on the East Coast, but it would be cool to travel west at some point and we thought this would be a really cool opportunity to do that, but it'll still be fun no matter what."
Others were less concerned about the destination.
"To be honest, I really didn't care where we went," Holder said. "It's going to be a great experience either way. Just being able to put our talent up there against the best and see how we stack, it should be a great time."
Other teams in the Mastodons' regional include Florida, defending national champion Texas, Oregon, Kansas State, Georgia, Liberty, San Diego, Little Rock, Wisconsin and Illinois State. The top five teams and the top individual not on one of those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
To be one of those five teams, the Mastodons will have to conquer Eagle Eye, a par-72 course designed in part by Pete Dye. Like another Dye course, TPC at Sawgrass, it features an island green on the 17th hole.
Joining PFW in the NCAA field is Indiana, the No. 11 seed in the Auburn, Alabama, Regional, and Purdue, the seventh seed in the Salem, South Carolina, Regional, Vanderbilt is the No. 1 overall seed.