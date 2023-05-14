Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf is led by an experienced group of upperclassmen, with three seniors and a junior among the team’s top five scorers.
Those veterans took stock of the team at the end of the fall schedule, which included a second-place finish at the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational but also several lackluster performances in other tournaments, and saw a group not performing to its potential.
Over the winter, the upperclassmen – Kasey Lilly, Hunter Mefford, Burke Pitz and Jadden Ousley – decided they wanted to set a new standard for the program in the spring, one that can carry into next season and beyond.
“We were thinking, ‘We haven’t even scratched the surface of what we’re capable of individually and what we’re capable of as a team,’” Lilly said. “We knew we were better than what the results were in the fall.
“One of the biggest things was to come together and have a mission statement from the get-go: ‘As a Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon men’s golfer, this is what we do, this is how we operate, day-in and day-out, throughout the whole year.’ I think we’ve done a really good job of that so far.”
The results in the wake of those winter conversations speak for themselves. The Mastodons won twice in the spring, first at the Sacred Heart Invitational and then, more importantly, at the Horizon League Championship, beating favorite Wright State by five strokes and earning the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Regional round, the first time the Mastodons have reached the Regional.
Purdue Fort Wayne opens its inaugural NCAA postseason event today at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Michigan. The ‘Dons are seeded 13th in the 13-team field, from which five teams will advance to the NCAA Golf Championships after 54 holes over three days.
Though on paper PFW faces long odds to move on, the Mastodons aren’t worried about that – they’re used to it. They were picked to finish fourth in the Horizon League before the season began.
“We use the mentality we’ve got nothing to lose and it’s going to be the same thing going up to Bath and playing in the Regional,” said Mastodons coach Billy King, a Woodlan graduate who is in his 15th year leading the program.
“Nobody’s going to expect Purdue Fort Wayne to make a charge, but I know what these guys are made of and how bad they want it, so I look for a really good tournament out of the Mastodons.”
PFW’s relentless focus on its day-to-day preparation during the spring season has served it well in the lead-up to the Regional. When asked after the Mastodons learned their NCAA destination what preparation would be like in the week-plus before the tournament, sophomore Nick Holder put it simply: “Just grinding. ... Head down and grinding every day.”
“I think we feel really good,” added Holder, a former Bishop Dwenger standout. “I still think we haven’t even peaked and played what we really can play like, so we’re just going to go in there and give it everything we got and leave nothing behind.”
The Mastodons played a practice round at Eagle Eye on Sunday and found the sparsely-wooded, links-style course “tough ... but fair,” in Pitz’s words.
To advance to the NCAA Championships, PFW will not only have to conquer the course, but also a field which includes eight-time defending Big Ten champion Illinois, defending national champion Texas and eight major-conference teams in all.
“I don’t want to talk about results,” Pitz said, when asked about his expectations for the week. “We’ve been process-focused all throughout the year, just doing us. It’s easy to be intimidated by playing all these Power Five schools, but we earned our way here and it’s time for us to show everyone we belong.”