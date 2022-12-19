Purdue Fort Wayne is playing its best basketball of the season as it approaches its holiday break, having won three in a row, including a Horizon League victory over Oakland.
Before it hits the break, PFW (7-4) has a chance to extend that winning streak to five with back-to-back matchups tonight and Tuesday against Texas A&M-Commerce and Southern Indiana in the Mastodon-hosted Indiana Classic at Memorial Coliseum. Both of those opponents are in their first year of Division I after moving up from Division II, but PFW coach Jon Coffman said that is no guarantee of success for his team.
“The whole world of transition basketball, transitioning to Division I with the (transfer) portal is all a different world now,” Coffman said. “Those guys, they’ve got really good players, both teams are really good. We could play really well and drop two games this week. I don’t like that option, … but I think it’s going to benefit us.”
The Mastodons are treating their matchups this week as they would any tournament, Coffman said, paying little attention to their matchup with Southern Indiana (6-5) until they are through their clash with TAMU-Commerce (4-7).
PFW is no stranger to 24-hour preparation, having faced such a schedule during the Cancun Challenge in November, when it took on Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and Southern Mississippi on consecutive days. Coffman thought his team played well in its first two games, hanging with the Wildcats then beating the Eagles, and handled short-term preparation well throughout, but did not play its best basketball on the third day against the Golden Eagles.
“We’re trying to rectify that,” the ninth-year Mastodons coach said. “Play really well day one, then be able to prepare like we did the last time we did this and then perform.”
The Mastodons have not played since Dec. 10, with final exams in the interim, but their most recent game was a 65-61 win over Missouri State, their first victory over a team in the top 150 of Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings since the 2020 Summit League Tournament quarterfinals against South Dakota State.
The win over the Bears was a showcase of PFW’s increasingly deep bench. Ten of the team’s 11 available scholarship players played at least five minutes in the win and all 10 hit at least one shot from the field, providing 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting all told. One game earlier, in an 89-68 triumph over Southeast Missouri State, the Mastodons’ bench had rolled up 45 points on 15 for 20 from the floor.
“We’re going to be at our best with the pace we want to play and how aggressive we want to be defensively when we play more guys and spread our minutes out,” Coffman said.
Transfers Anthony Roberts and Quinton Morton-Robertson, who are in their first seasons playing for PFW (Morton-Robertson transferred from Radford prior to last year but redshirted the 2021-22 campaign), scored 13 points apiece off the bench against Southeast Missouri State and went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.
Roberts credits the Mastodons’ veterans, including Jarred Godfrey, Ra Kpedi, Bobby Planutis and Deonte Billups, for helping incorporate newcomers into the team’s culture quickly and giving them confidence to play to their strengths.
“That’s really why I came here, because even on my visit you could feel how family-oriented it is, we’re like a real family,” said Roberts, who transferred from Division II St. Cloud State. “It was really easy to come in here and feel welcome. They encouraged me to play my game and not to be hesitant. … I’m definitely getting in the flow of things.”
PFW will face a TAMU-Commerce team tonight that ranks No. 2 in the country in 3-point attempts per game but is shooting just 28% from long range, 347th out of 363 Division I teams. It has lost three straight since a win over Hawaii on Dec. 1. The Lions (4-7) also boast an overtime win over Air Force.
Southern Indiana’s leading scorer, 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior Jelani Simmons, who is shooting 50% from the field and 41% from 3-point range, transferred from PFW’s Horizon League foe Youngstown after the 2019-20 campaign. He scored 23 points in the Screaming Eagles’ 97-91 loss to Missouri in the season opener.
“They feel good about themselves and they’re ready to play,” Coffman said of his team. “This is our last test before we get into league play. The league’s going be a bear, this week is going to be a bear.
“It’s all about developing this group. I like the fact we’ve still got three months to grow and we’ve still got a huge gap to get better in.”