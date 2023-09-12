The Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team finished the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational in Barboursville, West Virginia, on Tuesday with a team score of 846, the program record over 54 holes.
The previous record was 849, set at the Fighting Irish Classic in 2017.
The PFW score of 846 (6-under-par) was good enough for fourth place.
Kasey Lilly placed sixth with a score of 206, which is the second-best score for 54 holes in program history, trailing only his own mark of 204 set in 2021.
Burke Pitz tied for 20th at 212 and Bishop Dwenger graduate Nick Holder tied for 29th with a score of 214.