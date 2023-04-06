No. 13 Ohio State dominated Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball in Columbus on Thursday, winning in three sets in the Mastodons' penultimate match of the regular season.
PFW (16-11, 7-6 MIVA) won the first point of the first set, but the Buckeyes (18-9, 10-3) quickly wrestled away the lead and went on to win first set 25-14, the second 25-19 and the third 25-15. Ohio State has now won seven straight matches.
Ohio State had a .365 hitting percentage over the course of the match, including .524 in the third.
PFW's Mark Frazier had eight kills, three digs, three blocks and two aces.
Ohio State's Jacob Pasteur recorded a match-high 14 kills.
PFW's final regular-season match will be at No. 11 Ball State on Saturday.