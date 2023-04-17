The Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team shot 646 over two days at the Lady Jaguar Invitational at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Carmel to take ninth in the team standings, beating Horizon League opponents Detroit Mercy and Northern Kentucky. The Mastodons were led by Anna Olafsdottir, who shot 79 in the second round Sunday to finish with a two-day score of 159, which tied her for 25th. Laura Caetano tied for 30th with a score of 160. Host IUPUI won the team title with a team score of 611.
PFW next plays in the Horizon League Championship at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., a three-day event that starts on Sunday.