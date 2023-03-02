Two seasons ago, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball won one game.
This year, the Mastodons have won two games in the Horizon League Tournament alone, the first time since the program joined Division I in 2001-02 it has won multiple games in the conference tournament, and are headed to the tournament semifinals in Indianapolis.
The No. 6 seed Mastodons (14-18) got 18 points apiece from Amellia Bromenschenkel and Audra Emmerson and shot 13 for 23 from beyond the 3-point line en route to a 73-69 upset of third-seeded IUPUI in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday night at The Jungle in Indianapolis.
“It just shows how far we’ve come as a program, how hard these guys have worked over the last two years and it just shows that we belong,” said second-year coach Maria Marchesano, a Fort Wayne native and Elmhurst graduate. “That’s something these girls have been trying to prove to everyone since I stepped foot on this campus and we belong. We’re in the final four in year two and we’re going to be in the final four with really good teams and guess what: We’re one of those really good teams.”
PFW will face No. 1 seed Green Bay in the semifinals at noon Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The Phoenix (26-4) beat ninth-seeded Wright State 85-57 in a Thursday quarterfinal. They beat the Mastodons 60-32 in Fort Wayne on Jan. 12 and 70-64 in Green Bay on Saturday, in the regular season finale.
The Mastodons had lost to IUPUI twice during the regular season, too, including a 91-70 thrashing Feb. 9. The visitors fell behind 5-0 in the first minute Thursday, but Destinee Marshall answered with a 3-pointer for PFW, kick-starting a 20-4 run that included four 3s, two from Emmerson.
“Last time we were here, we got down really far, really quick,” Bromenschenkel said. “(Being down 5-0) triggered that emotion again, like we knew, ‘We have to go right now’ because we didn’t want to get down 30 again like we did last time.”
PFW shot 2 for 24 from long range in the previous game against IUPUI, but Emmerson was 6 for 7 on Thursday and Bromenschenkel and Shayla Sellers made two each, helping the Mastodons overcome 20 turnovers.
Sellers scored 12 points and Aubrey Stepp added eight points and seven rebounds. Homestead product Sylare Starks had four points and a rebound.
Emmerson hit a 3 in the final seconds of the first half to put PFW up 38-30 at the break and she added another 3 during an 11-2 third-quarter run after the Jaguars (17-13) had cut the lead to two early in the quarter.
IUPUI tied the game at 63 in the fourth quarter, but PFW responded with six consecutive points, including a steal and layup from Bromenschenkel with 1:40 left that put the Mastodons in front by four.
“We’re really good at winning time, so we just did what we know how to do,” Emmerson said.
After the game, the Mastodons tried to dump their water bucket on Marchesano in celebration, but the coach waved them off.
“I told them we haven’t won anything yet,” the second-year coach said.