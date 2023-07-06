Purdue Fort Wayne’s women’s basketball team has been on the upswing ever since Maria Marchesano took over as head coach in 2021, and she was rewarded with a contract extension that will keep her with the school through the 2027-28 season.
PFW on Thursday announced the extension – which amounts to two years – for Marchesano, a native of Fort Wayne who led the Mastodons to the Horizon League tournament semifinals last season.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Marchesano leading our women’s basketball program,” PFW athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “Though Maria has tremendous support from our growing Mastodon women’s basketball fan base, this is about setting our student-athletes up for success. It has been a pleasure to observe our team grow and transform its style of play and culture in just two seasons. She has already assembled a first-class staff and healthy team culture focused on learning, competing, and winning.”
When Marchesano was hired to replace Niecee Nelson, the program was coming off a 1-22 season and hadn’t finished above .500 since 2011. Nelson had a career record of 22-116 over five seasons.
The Mastodons are still jostling to get to a winning record but appear on their way; Marchesano is 23-40, including a 16-25 record in the Horizon League.
Last season, the Mastodons were 14-19 (9-11 in the Horizon League) and won conference tournament games against Detroit Mercy and IUPUI before losing 69-65 to Green Bay.
“Being back home and a part of the Mastodon family over the past two years has been a huge blessing,” said Marchesano, an Elmhurst graduate. “I am so grateful for the belief and trust that this administration has demonstrated to me through this process and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of this program. I especially want to thank Director of Athletics Kelley Hartley Hutton, Vice Chancellor Glen Nakata and Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer for working diligently to get this done, but more importantly for their continuous support of our entire program.”
Prior to coaching the Mastodons, Marchesano’s Division I head coaching experience was four years at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland. In 2020-21, she led the Mountaineers to a 17-7 mark, a Northeast Conference regular-season title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament as a 15 seed. For her efforts, she was named the NEC Coach of the Year.
Before her time in Division I, Marchesano held two head coaching jobs in Division II, leading Urbana University and Walsh University. In 2012, with no previous head coaching experience, she took over a 2-8 Urbana team in the middle of the season and led it to a 12-7 record, earning Division II Independent Coach of the Year honors.
With PFW, Marchesano has overseen the improvement of Shayla Sellers, a third-team All-Horizon League pick in 2021-22; Amellia Bromenschenkel, a third-team selection in 2022-23; and Ryin Ott, who made the All-Freshman team in 2021-22.
The women’s basketball team also had the highest GPA among PFW’s athletic programs with a 3.59 team GPA in 2022-23. Four players – Ryin Ott, Riley Ott, Audra Emmerson and Bromenschenkel – earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District awards.