The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team lost 73-63 to Cleveland State on Monday at the Gates Center, where Destiny Leo led the victorious Vikings (24-3, 14-2 in Horizon League) with 31 points. The Mastodons (10-16, 7-9) were paced by Shayla Sellers’ 21 points. Amellia Bromenschenkel and Aubrey Stupp added 12 points each for PFW.
PFW women's basketball team loses to Cleveland State
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
