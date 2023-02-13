The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team lost 73-63 to Cleveland State on Monday at the Gates Center, where Destiny Leo led the victorious Vikings (24-3, 14-2 in Horizon League) with 31 points. The Mastodons (10-16, 7-9) were paced by Shayla Sellers’ 21 points. Amellia Bromenschenkel and Aubrey Stupp added 12 points each for PFW.

jcohn@jg.net

Senior Writer

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.