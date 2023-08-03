Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team will face reigning national runner-up Iowa and consensus national player of the year Caitlin Clark in their first game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, the Mastodons announced Thursday.
PFW will meet the Hawkeyes, the two-time defending Big Ten Tournament champions, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24, with the game to be streamed live on FloHoops. The other teams in the tournament field are North Carolina, Kansas State, Western Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Vermont and Delaware.
Iowa went 31-7 last season and reached the Final Four for the first time since 1993. There the Hawkeyes upset undefeated overall No. 1 seed and defending national champion South Carolina, led by now-Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston. In the victory over the Gamecocks, Clark scored 41 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed six rebounds.
Clark, who has won Big Ten Player of the Year honors each of the last two seasons, enters her senior year with the Hawkeyes having already scored 2,717 points, leaving her 950 points shy of Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA Division I record and 810 short of Kelsey Plum's women's record.
Clark set a men's and women's record with 191 points in the NCAA Tournament last season, including 30 in a 102-85 loss to LSU in the national championship game. She also led the nation with 8.6 assists per game for the season.
The Mastodons, entering their third year under coach Maria Marchesano, a Fort Wayne native and Elmhurst graduate, went 14-19 last season and made a run to the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament just two years after a 1-22 season in 2020-21. PFW will face a highly ranked non-conference team for the third year in a row after playing Notre Dame in 2021 and Maryland last year.