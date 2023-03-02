The 65-61 victory the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team captured against Detroit Mercy in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament on Tuesday was a watershed moment for the Mastodons in their second year under coach Maria Marchesano.
It was PFW’s first conference tournament victory since 2013 and it pushed the Mastodons to 13 wins, four more than in any campaign since 2014. Doing it at the Gates Center, having earned the right to host a tournament game with nine regular-season conference victories, made it all the sweeter.
“It was really cool to do it at home and be in our hometown,” said Marchesano, a Fort Wayne native and Elmhurt graduate. “But more than anything it was validation that we’ve really taken the next step in the right direction for our program.
“I’m just really happy for the girls, because they’ve worked so hard for this. They’ve been out to prove themselves for a year and a half now, almost two full years and that win kind of came full circle. ... That win checks a box for our girls and gives them some confidence.”
The Mastodons (13-18) went 1-22 in the year before Marchesano took over, but improved to seven wins in her first season and now are one victory from advancing to the conference tournament’s final four in Indianapolis.
To get there, sixth-seeded PFW will have to go through No. 3 seed IUPUI (17-12), which got a bye through the first round and will play host to the quarterfinal matchup tonight in the Circle City, in the gym the Jaguars call The Jungle.
IUPUI is the defending Horizon League Tournament champion, having earned a 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament after raising the trophy last season. That success caused Butler to take notice and the Bulldogs hired IUPUI coach Austin Parkinson, a former Purdue guard, to lead their program.
IUPUI replaced Parkinson with Kate Bruce, who had previously been the coach at Division II power Walsh University. The Jaguars also lost four-time Horizon League Player of the Year Macee Williams from last season’s team, but Bruce brought in Marion product Jazmyn Turner as a transfer from Ball State and Turner averages 14.6 points on 57% shooting.
The Jaguars have beaten PFW in both matchups between the teams this season, 79-71 in Fort Wayne on Jan. 4 and 91-70 in Indianapolis on Feb. 9.
The latter defeat saw IUPUI shoot 54% in what Marchesano called one of her team’s worst defensive performances this season. The Mastodons were also 2 for 24 from 3-point range.
“The adjustments we have to make are on the defensive end,” the coach said. “We have to figure out a way to slow them down. They’re one of the most fast-paced teams in the conference, they push it, they kick it ahead, they have so many elite shooters.
“We have to be more solid on that end. ... (Our players) are excited for the challenge and they’ll be ready to go.”
PFW has never won two conference tournament games in a season.