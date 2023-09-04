Morgan Gallagher scored her first goal for Purdue Fort Wayne in the 21st minute to give the Mastodons (3-2-1) a 1-0 home victory over Valparaiso (3-2-1) on Sunday. Goalkeeper Samantha Castaneda had a season-high seven saves to give PFW its third straight shutout.
The Mastodons have held their opponents scoreless for the last 350 minutes and 16 seconds, which is a program record.
Castaneda's 14 career shutouts is also a program record.
Bella Reitano took four shots for PFW on Sunday, two of them on goal.
The Mastodons next host Eastern Michigan on Thursday at 7 p.m.