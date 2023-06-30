Austin Hall, a Columbia City standout who recently completed his freshman season at PFW, has qualified for the 10,000-meter run at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. He is the first PFW athlete to qualify for a USATF championship in any event.
Hall finished eighth in the event at the Horizon League Outdoor Championships in a time of 30:28.67.
The U20 men's 10,000-meter run will be held at 8:01 p.m. eastern time on Friday. The top three performers advance to the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.