The 2021-22 season was a watershed campaign for Purdue Fort Wayne’s men’s basketball team. Coach Jon Coffman’s squad ripped off 10 straight wins in February and March to set a program Division I record and capture a share of the Horizon League regular-season crown in just its second year in the conference.
But the Mastodons didn’t reach their ultimate goal: They fell to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals and missed out on reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Now, with seven of its top eight scorers returning – only Jalon Pipkins has moved on – PFW has its sights set on making history again.
“Last year was a phenomenal year, tremendous success, we had great process,” said Coffman, who is entering his ninth season with PFW and recently signed a contract extension to keep him in Fort Wayne through 2029-2030. “We just had a lot of guys step up and great energy in the locker room. ... Those guys are going to have an edge knowing that this year, that (NCAA) Tournament, these guys feel they’re hungry to that.
“But it’s a long season and there’s going to be adversity as we go through it. We’ve gotta be able to manage that and be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
That long season officially began last week, when the Mastodons began practicing in advance of their Nov. 7 opener against Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Also returning to the practice court, and banking on a step up from last season, was the PFW women’s basketball team, which is entering Year 2 under Elmhurst graduate Maria Marchesano.
After the Mastodons won only once in 2020-21, they won nine times last season, though that included two COVID-induced forfeits. Marchesano then made an offseason splash by adding Homestead grad Sydney Graber, The Journal Gazette’s 2020 Tiffany Gooden Award winner, who transferred from Central Michigan.
The Mastodons have not finished better than .500 in more than a decade, but Marchesano believes a leap forward can be made this season.
“The cool thing about this group is it’s not just my expectations, it’s them putting the expectations on themselves,” Marchesano said. “They want to be great and you saw that this summer (in workouts). ... Those expectations come with a little bit of weight on your shoulders, but I think this group wants that and they’re ready for that.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had those kinds of expectations here and it’s really exciting.”
Marchesano’s team brings back its top eight scorers, including Homestead graduate Sylare Starks and her team-best 11.7 points per game, and adds her high school teammate in the 6-foot-1 Graber, plus a quartet of freshmen.
“It’s super exciting trying to build up a culture,” said Graber, who played on an NCAA Tournament team at Central Michigan in 2020-21. “We’re ready to make big leaps this year and we all want to be part of growing the culture. We’re all buying in to what (the coaches) are saying and trying to be the best version of ourselves possible.”
For Coffman’s team, the challenge will be staying focused through the rigors of a long season. Significant emphasis will be placed on getting ready for tournament play and ensuring PFW can win ugly, if its 3-pointer-heavy offense isn’t firing on all cylinders.
“I think it’s just enjoying (the season) together,” forward Johnathan Dejurnett said. “We have four super-seniors in their last season and they just set the tone, like take it a game at a time. That’s what we did last year in February going into March, we sat down as a team and said ‘We’re going to take every game one at time and at the end whatever happens happens.’ We’re pretty much bringing that same mentality back this year.”