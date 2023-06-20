Damian Chong Qui has wanted to be a professional basketball player since he first picked up a ball when he was 4 years old.
“I’m from Baltimore, Maryland,” Chong Qui said. “If you know anything about it, basketball is Baltimore. Basketball brings the city together. Since I was 4, that’s all I’ve known.
“It’s hard to say what I like about basketball because I love basketball.”
Now, after finishing a five-year collegiate career, which included a trip to the NCAA Tournament with Mount St. Mary’s and two highlight-filled seasons with Purdue Fort Wayne, the southpaw guard is closing in on reaching his dream. He has spent the last month working out at the ASH Centre with fellow clients of the Potter Sports Group agency, preparing for his first season as a pro.
“It’s very exciting and stressful at the same time,” Chong Qui said of transitioning from college – he graduated from PFW in May – to a schedule that is all his own. “I’ve been out of school, … and every two days, you’re like, ‘Shoot, I’ve got work to do.’ Then you look and there’s no work. It’s so much free time. With me and my free time, what I do is I come in (to the gym).”
Chong Qui started his college basketball journey as a walk-on with the Mountaineers but quickly played his way into the starting lineup as a freshman, then earned All-Northeast Conference honors as a sophomore and junior, leading his team to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 16 seed in the latter campaign, before transferring to Purdue Fort Wayne.
With the Mastodons, Chong Qui started all 65 games over two seasons and helped the Mastodons to a share of the Horizon League title in 2021-22, hitting a miracle leaning 3-pointer in a triple-overtime win over eventual league co-champion Cleveland State.
It was at PFW where Chong Qui caught the eye of Jeff Potter, the founder and president of Potter Sports Group, the co-founder of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and a Mastodons season-ticket holder. It was Chong Qui’s drive that first put him on Potter’s radar.
“I think everyone looks at professional basketball players; … if you’re in the NBA, it’s awesome,” said Potter, who played college ball at Oregon before embarking on his own professional career overseas. “But if you’re outside of it, … you have to have a mental toughness that is different from other people. Damian is one of those guys. What he’s done in his life, through hardship, made himself a great college player. I think he’s a leader. When PFW needed tough buckets, he was the one making it happen. So you put all that stuff together, I think he has a chance to be a really good pro.”
That drive has helped Chong Qui succeed despite being listed at just 5-foot-8 and weighing 155 pounds last year with the Mastodons. He has spent most of his basketball career proving himself, useful practice for what he will have to do when he steps on the court as a pro for the first time.
“I’m comfortable like that,” Chong Qui said. “My whole life, I’ve been overlooked pretty much. I’m the smallest player in every gym I walk in. I’m always going to have eyes on me, just to see who that is. I think my experience and my story, with the adversity I’ve faced and being a walk-on, having to start from the bottom, work my way to the top, I feel like it shows I’m battle-tested and I’m willing to lay it all on the line.”
He has done exactly that at the ASH Centre in recent weeks, where he has worked out with, among others, Morehead State’s Alex Gross, Kahliel Spear of Horizon League rival Robert Morris and Toledo’s J.T. Shumate, all PSG clients.
The workouts have taken place under the tutelage of former Mad Ants players Walker Russell Jr., Anthony Harris and Rod Wilmont and through them Chong Qui has picked up small hints of what he will have to do on the court to separate himself as a professional. He has become more aggressive as an offensive player and more insistent about getting his teammates into spots where they can succeed.
Chong Qui will do everything he can to stay in shape in the coming weeks, he says, as he waits for a contract from what Potter expects will be a European outfit. Then, he’ll do what he’s been preparing for his whole life.
“The best predictor of future performance is his past,” Potter said. “If you look at him at Mount St. Mary’s, at PFW, he’s gotten it done. … If he can have success then we take a stair-step up to the next level and hopefully keep moving up the ladder. He’s done everything in my eyes that will help him achieve that success. You’ve gotta earn stuff, but that’s all he’s done his whole life. It’ll be nothing different for him.”