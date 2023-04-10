Purdue Fort Wayne sophomore Nick Holder, a Bishop Dwenger graduate, shot a career-best 67 at the second round of the NKU Jewell Invitational in Batavia, Ohio, on Monday. His score of 143 after two days leaves him tied for 14th with teammates Kasey Lilly and Jadden Ousley ahead of Tuesday's final round.
PFW senior Burke Pitz shot 68 on Monday, which ties a career-best, and is tied for 20th with a two-day score of 144.
The Mastodons shot 296 on the first day and 282 on Monday, and are tied for sixth at 578. Northern Kentucky leads with a team score of 564.