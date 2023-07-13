Purdue Fort Wayne’s Anna Olafsdottir, teamed with Heiðrún Anna Hlynsdóttir, lost 5&4 for Iceland in match-play competition at the European Ladies Team Championship at Tawast Golf and Country Club in Hämeenlinna, Finland. They faced Olivia Grønborg and Anna Hjerrild Behnsen of Denmark in the quarterfinals of Flight B. In stoke play, Olafsdottir finished 11 over through two rounds, placing 97th, and Iceland was 13th among 19 teams to put it in Thursday’s Flight B.

