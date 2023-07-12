Purdue Fort Wayne’s Anna Olafsdottir was at 11 over – with a 6-over 78 and a 77 – and in 97th place individually at the European Ladies Team Championship. She’s representing Iceland, which was in 13th place among the 19 teams at Tawast Golf and Country Club in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Sweden led the stroke play at 44 under, while Iceland was at 18 over. The competition has now been flighted for match-place competition. In Flight B, Iceland will face Denmark in the quarterfinals.
PFW's Olafsdottir at 11 over at European Ladies Team Championship
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
