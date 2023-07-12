Anna Olafsdottir

Purdue Fort Wayne golfer Anna Olafsdottir will play for the Iceland national team this summer.

 Josh Gales | Courtesy Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Anna Olafsdottir was at 11 over – with a 6-over 78 and a 77 – and in 97th place individually at the European Ladies Team Championship. She’s representing Iceland, which was in 13th place among the 19 teams at Tawast Golf and Country Club in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Sweden led the stroke play at 44 under, while Iceland was at 18 over. The competition has now been flighted for match-place competition. In Flight B, Iceland will face Denmark in the quarterfinals.

