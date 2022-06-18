Kasey Lilly may not be the longest or the straightest hitter of golf balls. And he has teammates at Purdue Fort Wayne with better short games.
“I don’t have any part of my game where you’d say, ‘He’s guaranteed from here,’ ” Lilly said this week, laughing.
But when it comes to putting everything together on the course, there aren’t many players in northeast Indiana who are better. He proved that again Monday, when Lilly won the Indiana PGA’s Northern Open with a 5-under 65 at Pine Valley Country Club.
“Where I put myself ahead of other golfers isn’t entirely how I hit the ball – how far or how straight – or how good I putt it. It’s a lot more of a mental side of it,” said Lilly, a Plainfield native coming off his junior season for PFW.
“I always say that I’m able to figure it out better than most because the swing you have on the driving range is almost never the same swing you bring to the first tee. I really thrive, in tournament play, in knowing what I have with me right now and what I can do with that. It’s just trusting myself at the end of the day.”
Lilly averaged a team-best 71.87 strokes (an average of 1 over) in 2021-22. That was the best single-season average in program history, and his career average of 72.71 is also a record. He has other PFW marks, including best 18-hole score, a 64 at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite in Huntington, West Virginia, in September.
He was named first-team All-Horizon League for the second time in April, after a season in which he won two tournaments – the Tom Tontimonia Invitational in October at Lakewood, Ohio, where he was 5 under over 36 holes; and the Benbow Invitational in March at Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where he was 2 under through 36 holes.
A key to Lilly’s success is having confidence in what he’s going to execute before every shot and not letting any doubt creep in.
“You have to just trust it and not worry about what happens after you make contact. Hopefully when you look up and see the ball flying, it’s doing what you wanted it to do,” he said.
PFW averaged 294.2 strokes last season – the best average in the program’s 19-year history – with a win-loss mark of 83-55 that was also a record and included first place at the Benbow Invitational. The Mastodons took fifth in the Horizon League Championship at Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
Tyler Green, a Columbia City graduate who played previously for Purdue and Ball State, joined the Mastodons as a graduate student and averaged 73.55 strokes last season. Hunter Mefford, a junior, averaged 75, and Brett Seward, a graduate student, 75.03. The Mastodons also had junior Burke Pitz (76), sophomore Reece Compton (76.7), sophomore Jadden Ousley (77.43), senior Luke Miller (77.78) from Bishop Dwenger, and redshirt freshman Corey Ryan (79.75) from Dwenger.
“It’s hard to say that you left much out there, but I know that we never put together a tournament or a day where every single person felt (totally) great about how they played. Everybody always felt like they left a few shots out there,” Lilly said. “If we could have put it all together, we definitely could have been really dangerous and could have won more tournaments. … But we were very happy with how we played. We worked hard all year and nothing we accomplished wasn’t worked for as a team. We’re looking to do that, or be better, next year.”
Lilly, 21, plans to spend two more seasons with the Mastodons – he was granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s majoring in business finance and plans to get his Master of Business Administration at PFW.
He may take a shot a professional golf after college, but he’s not sure.
“I feel like if I don’t attempt to see how far I can take it, it could be one of my bigger regrets in life. So maybe a couple years of giving it a shot maybe wouldn’t be bad for me, but I definitely need to find the right connections and find the right people and do that the right way,” said Lilly, who took second at the 2021 Horizon League Championship with a three-day, even-par 216 that put him two strokes back of Oakland’s Thomas Giroux at the Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette.
Lilly will play in several statewide events this summer and be one to watch, given his performance at the Northern Open with five birdies and no bogeys to best a field of 115 players on the Mastodons’ home course. Lilly was aided by his knowledge of Pine Valley and being in the first group, which enabled him to avoid some of the heat and play at his own brisk pace.
PFW’s Mefford, Compton and Nick Holder, a Bishop Dwenger graduate, tied for 11th at 1 under.
“I didn’t think the 5 under would hold with that big field of strong golfers. You’ve got pros and you’ve got amateurs. There were a lot of good golfers, a lot of guys in the field who just know the course as well as I do,” said Lilly, who hit all but two fairways from the tee, 16 greens in regulation and didn’t need to drain any putts longer than 12 feet.
He might have won the tournament on the par-4 14th, where he put an aggressive tee shot into the water, shook it off, then got up-and-down for par.
“I said to the guy at the scorer’s table, ‘It’s not often I’m able to smile this big after a round of golf,’ ” said Lilly, who edged Fort Wayne’s Franklin Crist by one stroke for the victory.