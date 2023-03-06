INDIANAPOLIS – The best season in decade for Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team came to an end Monday, when the sixth-seeded Mastodons fell to top-seeded Green Bay 69-65 in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The Mastodons (14-19) were playing in only the third conference tournament semifinal in the program’s Division I history, led by as many as 11 in the first half and stayed within striking distance throughout the game thanks to 21 points from Shayla Sellers and 10 points and eight rebounds from Amellia Bromenschenkel. Homestead graduate Sylare Starks scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in her final game with the Mastodons.
Mastodons coach Maria Marchesano, who took over the program following a 1-22 season in 2020-21, admitted the loss stings but also sees it as a potential building block for future success.
“When the season ends, it’s a thin line because you don’t want to jump on next year already because you want to celebrate and enjoy what you just accomplished,” said Marchesano, a Fort Wayne native and Elmhurst graduate. “But for our girls, they said it themselves, this is a taste of where we want to be. … I didn’t even have to say that, the girls said that. They want this, they want to keep raising the bar.”
The Mastodons, who had dropped regular-season matchups against the Phoenix (27-4) by scores of 60-32 and 70-64, controlled Monday’s game at the outset, jumping out to a 10-point lead behind a pair of Sellers 3-pointers, another 3 from Destinee Marshall – a desperation heave from 28 feet at the end of the shot clock – and a driving layup from Starks. At the end of the first quarter, PFW was in front 17-7 and Green Bay was 2 for 16 from the field.
The lead hit 28-17 with 4:11 left in the half after back-to-back 3s from Audra Emmerson and Bromenschenkel.
At that point, PFW was 6 for 15 from 3-point range following a 13-for-23 performance from distance in its quarterfinal upset of No. 3 seed IUPUI.
“We came out hungry,” said Marshall, who had nine points, two assists and two steals. “We wanted to win, we were looking forward to (the championship game), so having that grit and being relentless offensively and defensively, that’s what we were coming out to do.”
But the Phoenix responded with a 15-4 run in the last 3:43 of the half, hitting a flurry of mid-range jumpers and capping the spurt when Natalie McNeal tipped in an inbound pass as the halftime buzzer sounded. The play began with 0.8 seconds on the clock and it ended with the score knotted at 32.
The Phoenix opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take their first lead of the afternoon, but Aubrey Stupp drove and kicked to Sellers for a 3.
The Mastodons tied the score at 47 on a Sellers drive to the rim, but Green Bay answered with an 8-0 run which included a banked-in, pull-up 3 at the third-quarter buzzer from Cassie Schiltz, who led Green Bay with 17 points.
Green Bay extended its lead to as many as 11 at 63-52 thanks to three 3s from Sydney Levy in the first 4:18 of the fourth quarter, but again PFW struck back, embarking on an 8-1 run which concluded with Emmerson driving through the middle of the lane for a layup to slice the deficit to just four with 2:14 left.
On PFW’s next possession, Marshall had two chances to bring the Mastodons within one with 3-pointers, but she missed both.
PFW went 2 for 14 from long range in the second half, but Marchesano was pleased with the way her team battled.
“There were a couple of times I thought, ‘Oh no, they’re going to start to pull away,’” the second-year coach said. “But our girls stepped up over and over again and made big shots. The resiliency of this group to not let those runs get to them mentally, they stayed in it until the very end.”
The Mastodons are set to have almost all of their production back next season, including Sellers, whom a PFW spokesperson told the Journal Gazette will use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted during the coronavirus pandemic to play a fifth season of college basketball.
“I tell everyone I bleed black and gold now,” Sellers said. “Purdue Fort Wayne has been my home for four years and I don’t think I’d ever change that or make a different decision about where to go to school.”
Bromenschenkel, Emmerson, Marshall, Stupp and Jazzlyn Linbo will also return.
“I think this is going to be one of the most memorable seasons I have in my entire career,” Seller said. “I just think where we could have been though, this does sting. We don’t want to feel like this again next year.”
One of the few not coming back is Starks. After starting 25 of 27 games last season following a transfer from Detroit Mercy, the Fort Wayne native embraced a more limited on-court role this year, for which Marchesano emphasized her gratitude. Sellers also made sure to thank Starks in the locker room after the game.
“Sylare brought swagger to the court and she gave us confidence just by being out there,” Marchesano said. “Her personality on top of her game, her talent, we’re definitely going to miss having her around.”