Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman insisted his team played good basketball against visiting Northern Kentucky on Friday night.
The problem for the Mastodons was all of that solid play only infrequently led to points because they were unable to knock down outside shots. PFW went 5 for 23 from 3-point range on the way to a 63-50 loss in front of an announced crowd of 1,978 at Memorial Coliseum.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Mastodons (15-13, 7-10 Horizon League), their longest losing streak since an eight-game slide in January and February 2021. Still, Coffman sounded an upbeat note.
“I’m really proud of our group tonight,” the ninth-year Mastodons coach said. “We got great shots all night long and they didn’t go in. … The game’s not long enough when those don’t go in. I thought our guys were really relentless with our effort today.
“When shots weren’t dropping, we stayed with our process. That’s the hard part is when adversity strikes and you get outside of what you want to do. You take tougher shots, … but I felt tonight we played very mature through that.”
Jarred Godfrey, playing in his first game since becoming the Mastodons’ all-time leading scorer Sunday against Robert Morris, led PFW with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting and added five rebounds and two steals despite suffering from a stomach bugwhich caused him to leave “some of his pregame meal out in the trash can,” as Coffman put it.
Deonte Billups chipped in 12 points for PFW.
The loss to the Norse (17-11, 12-5) was a significant blow to PFW’s hopes of hosting a first-round game in the Horizon League Tournament. The top eight seeds host at least one game and PFW is now ninth, a game behind Robert Morris and Detroit Mercy, both of which have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mastodons. All three have three conference games left.
PFW started Friday’s game 2 for 13 from the field and missed its first nine shots from 3-point range as the Norse built a 21-9 lead. Bobby Planutis scored eight straight to open the game for PFW, but no other Mastodon had a field goal until Billups knocked in a 3-pointer with 5:28 left in the half. Billups immediately added another 3 to make it 21-15 and PFW was within 28-24 at halftime.
The Mastodons got off to a much stronger start in the second half – thanks in part to an emphasis on that area from Coffman in recent days – and surged to their first lead of the game when Quinton Morton-Robertson drained a tough, leaning 3 for a 40-39 edge with 12:36 to play, part of an 8-0 PFW run that left the hosts up by four.
But Northern Kentucky went back in front with five straight points from Marques Warrick, who had a game-high 22, and put away the victory with back-to-back corner 3-pointers from Sam Vinson in the final minutes when the Mastodons shifted their defense to contain Warrick.
PFW did not have a field goal in the final 4:18 and shot just 35% overall.
“The numbers will eventually play out,” Mastodons forward Ra Kpedi said of overcoming poor shooting. “These guys get in the gym and work their butts off. … We know what needs to be done and we just have to keep pushing forward.”