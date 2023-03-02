Purdue Fort Wayne basketball saw its season, which began with hopes for the first NCAA Tournament in program history, come to an end Tuesday with an 81-68 loss to Detroit Mercy in the first round of the conference tournament.
The defeat marked the end of the PFW careers of program fixtures Jarred Godfrey, the Mastodons’ all-time leading scorer, Bobby Planutis, Ra Kpedi and Damian Chong Qui. PFW coach Jon Coffman admitted the postgame scene was emotional.
“I pulled up a chair, we saddled up, we looked at each other and I’ve got tears running down my eyes as I talk about, ‘Man, I love this group,’” Coffman said. “I talked about how they set really high goals and a mission. There was not failure. Failure is when you point fingers, failure is when you make excuses, failure is when you don’t do absolutely everything you need to do to reach that goal.”
It was a particularly difficult night for Chong Qui, who was the subject of a taunt from a Detroit Mercy student, who reportedly said, “Your mother doesn’t love you.” Chong Qui’s mother was killed in a shooting when he was 4 years old. The student in question told the Detroit News he was not aware of Chong Qui’s past, but Coffman was upset enough the student section was moved from behind the basket to an upper level of stadium seating.
“No place for comments like that at any venue,” Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels told the Detroit News. “I am glad university public safety and our staff acted swiftly to move the student section away from the student-athletes.”
PFW athletic director Kelley Hartley-Hutton sent a statement Wednesday to the Journal Gazette: “Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels and I talked last night. He apologized for the hurtful comment directed toward one of our student-athletes. It is always disappointing when the actions of a few can distract from the competition on the court and create a threatening environment.”
Despite the difficult ending to his college career, Coffman emphasized the profound affect Chong Qui had on the Mastodons in his two years with the team following his transfer from Mount St. Mary’s.
“The fight that Damian brings to our organization, his competitiveness, the fact that he turned us from what was an average defensive team the year before ... to the best defensive team in our league, I mean it was elite,” Coffman said. “He raised my expectations for a team that plays fast to also be able to defend forever.”
The Mastodons coach, who finished his ninth year leading the program, spoke as effusively of all four of his departing super-seniors, players whom he said will leave a legacy on the level of program greats such as John Konchar, Max Landis and others.
Godfrey spent five years with the Mastodons, was all-conference four times and was what Coffman called a “first follower,” a player who always got on board with what the coach said and was an ambassador for the program to the wider Fort Wayne community.
Planutis, the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter, was a voracious worker on his game on the level of the program’s standard-bearer in that area, Kason Harrell, and arguably exceeded even Harrell, Coffman explained. Kpedi spent four years of college basketball as a bit player before his persistence and consistency turned him into one of the best offensive rebounders in the country.
That group pushed the Mastodons to a Division I program record 10 victories in a row last season on the way to a share of the Horizon League championship. When the streak ended two games short of an NCAA Tournament appearance with a loss to Northern Kentucky in the conference tournament semifinals, all four quickly decided to try again.
Though the Mastodons were not quite as successful this year as they had hoped to be – they finished with a 17-15 mark and a 9-11 mark in conference play – the coach praised the group for never letting the team lapse into recriminations.
“Just an unbelievably special group that impacted our program forever, that impacted lives in Fort Wayne,” he said. “Those lessons they taught our group and how they managed adversity will be paid forward forever.”There was never a day of funk in our program this year. There was disappointment, but never a day of pointing fingers. ... They looked in the mirror and said, ‘All right, what do I have to do, coach?’ And if you do that, those guys are going to be four absolute winners in life.
”There’s not a single regret in that group of what they did.”