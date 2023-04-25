Over the winter, the Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team held multiple team meetings about goals for the upcoming season and the type of legacy it wanted to leave with the program. The players even came up with a mission statement as they tried to build a foundation for future teams.
Consider that mission accomplished.
The Mastodons won the Horizon League Championship on Tuesday and will play in an NCAA Regional as a team for the first time in program history.
PFW shot 290 as a team for the third consecutive round in the 54-hole tournament at Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida to finish with a team total of 870 and beat runner-up Wright State by five shots in the conference tournament. Coach Billy King won his first league crown in 15 years piloting the program.
"It doesn't feel real at all," PFW senior Kasey Lilly said. "Extremely blessed to have the team that we were able to lead. None of us really thought after two rounds with a (one-)stroke lead – we knew we were capable of doing it, but the two rounds we put together, we had already done more than what anyone thought of us, what we might have even thought of ourselves.
"We had 18 holes for the rest of it and let's just go out and play. I thought we did a great job of that as a unit."
The Mastodons, who were picked to finish fourth in the league in the preseason, will learn their regional destination May 5. The NCAA Selection Show will air on the Golf Channel at 1 p.m.
"It's kind of surreal, but at the same time the last couple of months we've been on that trend upward," senior Hunter Mefford said. "I don't want to say we deserved it, but we got rewarded for the work we've put in over the entire year really. The last couple of months has been really solid for us on the course, off the course, in the classroom. We did the right things and it worked out this time. ... It feels really good."
Lilly led the tournament's individual standings after each of the first two rounds, entering Tuesday with a two-shot edge. He shot 1-under 71 in the final round to finish 4-under for the tournament, but Tyler Goecke of Wright State shot a 3-under 69 to force a playoff and bested Lilly on the second extra hole. Lilly was runner-up at the Horizon League Championship for the second time in the last three years.
Mefford entered the final round in fifth and shot a 3-under 69 to finish 2-under for the tournament, in sole possession of third. His 54-hole total of 214 was the best of his career.
Lilly and Mefford were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Sophomore Nick Holder, a Bishop Dwenger graduate, and junior Jadden Ousley tied for 10th at 222. They shot 75 on Tuesday.
Mastodon women take sixth
The PFW women's golf team also made history at the Horizon League Championship, finishing sixth to tie the program's best finish at a conference tournament.
Junior Anna Olafsdottir recorded the second-best individual performance at a league championship in program history, tying for 11th with a three-day total of 232 and a 75 in the final round Tuesday. Her 11th-place finish is the best for a Mastodon at a conference tournament since 2014.