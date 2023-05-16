On the van ride to Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Michigan, for his team’s first ever NCAA Regional round Monday, Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf coach Billy King asked whether his players were nervous.
“We were like, ‘Yeah, a little bit,’ ” Mastodons junior Hunter Mefford said. “This is new for us. … We got that out of the way and once we hit the practice range, I felt pretty good all day.”
Mefford admitted, however, there was at least one nervous moment on the course.
“The first tee shot was a little knee-shaking,” he said, smiling.
Mefford played as though nerves were not a factor for him, shooting 1-under par through six holes and finishing with a team-best 1-over 72. He set a new school record for low round at a Regional, besting the mark of 75 set by Zach Schroeder in 2018.
Schroeder qualified for that tournament as an individual, but this year PFW is there as a team for the first time. The Mastodons finished with a 12-over 296, good for 13th place. The top five teams at the Regional advance to the NCAA Golf Championships. They are 17 strokes back of fifth-place Little Rock and Oregon.
Jadden Ousley shot 74 to rank second for the Mastodons and Horizon League runner-up Kasey Lilly, Burke Pitz and Bishop Dwenger graduate Nick Holder shot 75s.
“I felt like we belonged,” said Mefford, who is 44th in the individual standings. “It felt like we deserved to be out there.”
The Mastodons will open the second round today, with Holder teeing off first at 9:50 a.m.
Though PFW played a practice round at Eagle Eye on Sunday, much was new for the Mastodons on Monday. The length of the course was somewhat daunting at 7,126 yards and it set up some longer approach shots than the team was used to.
Ousley treated those shots as opportunities.
“I was really, really good from outside 200 yards today and I found myself in a lot of those situations,” Ousley said. “That’s not normal for Horizon League golf, we play a lot of shorter courses, but this is just a really big property with a lot of long, forced golf shots. I was pretty good in those situations today.
“I hit a lot of really good shots today. I feel like I’m really close, really close to breaking the barrier and really playing some great golf as opposed to average golf. We’ve got two more chances the rest of the week. I think I can build off some of the good things I did today.”
All five Mastodons parred the course’s signature hole, the 128-yard, par-3 17th, which features an island green like that of TPC at Sawgrass, home of the Players Championship.
Georgia leads the Regional after an 18-under 266, while host Michigan State and Big Ten champion Illinois are tied for second at 272. Defending national champion Texas is fourth at 275.
“I’m ready to go have fun and enjoy the moment that we’re doing,” Mefford said. “Just a lot of smiles for the next two days.”
Around the country
Indiana, the No. 11 seed in the Auburn, Alabama, Regional, is tied for seventh place following the first round after shooting a 9-over 297. The Hoosiers, playing in their third straight NCAA Regional, are tied with Tennessee and Washington, three strokes behind fifth-place Ohio State and Vanderbilt. Drew Salyers led the way with even-par 72 at the Auburn University Club.
Purdue, seventh seed in the Salem, South Carolina, Regional, is tied for ninth at 5-under 283 after its first round on the Cliffs at Keowee Falls. Herman Sekne and Nels Surtani were low Purdue scorers with 3-under 69s. For Sekne, it was his 25th career round in the 60s, setting a Boilermakers record. The Boilers are five strokes back of fifth-place Georgia Tech.
Academic recognition
Mefford was named to the Horizon League All-Academic Team on Monday. He has a perfect 4.0 GPA in his MBA program. PFW women’s golfer Anna Olafsdottir also earned All-Academic recognition thanks to her 3.98 cumulative GPA through three years at the university.
Lilly was an All-Academic Team honorable mention pick.