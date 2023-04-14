It’s spring, the weather is perfect, it’s men’s volleyball conference tournament season and Purdue Fort Wayne is feeling confident.
“The vibes are good,” said Mastodons middle blocker Bryce Walker, who was named first-team All-Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association after registering 42 aces in the regular season. “The weather’s nice so that always helps, and we’re in high spirits.”
PFW enters the MIVA Tournament tonight with fond memories of excelling in the event last season. The Mastodons entered the 2022 tournament as the No. 6 seed but reached the finals with wins over third-seeded McKendree and No. 2 seed Loyola before falling to eventual national semifinalist Ball State.
But as the Mastodons gear up for what they hope will be a similar run this year, they are looking forward, not backward.
“Lots of people want to talk about last year and don’t get me wrong it was fantastic last year,” Mastodons coach Ryan “Rock” Perrotte said. “But it’s something I’ve not talked about all year because last season was last season.
“This is a new year, teams are different, we’re different in terms of our team chemistry, our team dynamic. Hopefully our seniors … capture some of that magic in their last go-round in a Mastodon jersey.”
First up for No. 5 seed Purdue Fort Wayne (16-12, 7-7 MIVA) in tournament play is fourth-seeded Lewis (16-12, 7-7), with which the Mastodons split a pair of matchups this season. PFW won 3-1 (25-23, 25-12, 13-25, 27-25) at the Gates Center on Feb. 24 and fell 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 15-25, 22-25) on the road March 25.
As Lewis is the higher seed, tonight’s matchup will be played on the Flyers’ campus in Romeoville, Illinois, where the hosts are 10-4 this year.
While the Mastodons are only 4-6 on the road, they know the start of postseason play is a chance for a blank slate and they plan to seize that opportunity.
“It’s a great feeling,” said PFW outside hitter Jon Diedrich, who was named first-team All-MIVA along with Walker and needs 11 kills to move into 16th on the Mastodons’ career list. “All season long you worry about, ‘Well, we lost here, this is our positioning, we lost there, this is our positioning, we won here, this is our positioning,’ but now it’s, this is what we have and it’s one game at a time. It’s refreshing. It’s very exciting, we know what we can do to Lewis and we’re excited about (today).”
Lewis beat Purdue Fort Wayne in March in part by short-serving the Mastodons, a surprise tactic for which PFW was not fully prepared at the time. But with a week to get ready to face the Flyers in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, the Mastodons have been able to spend significant time training to counter the maneuver.
“We’re much more comfortable now when we do see it and that shouldn’t be a shock factor,” Perrotte said.
The Mastodons will depart for Illinois – Romeoville is less than an hour from Walker’s hometown of Bartlett – this morning and will have a mild practice this afternoon before facing the Flyers tonight.
If PFW wins, it will move on to face the winner of top-seeded Ball State, the conference’s back-to-back regular-season champion, and No. 8 seed Quincy in the semifinals, a match that would take place at the higher-seeded team’s home arena Wednesday.
But Perrotte has ensured his team is not thinking about that possibility. Beating Lewis is the only goal for now.
“It’s one point at a time. There is no tomorrow if today doesn’t happen,” the eighth-year coach said. “We haven’t even talked about a semifinal matchup. We haven’t talked about anything other than Lewis for the last seven days. That’s been our pure focus as a coaching staff. Our guys know that.”
The Mastodons are looking for their first MIVA Tournament championship since 2007.