If football truly is a numbers game, Saint Francis likely finds itself on solid footing as it tries to improve upon its recent, uncharacteristic on-field woes that included a 4-6 record last season (2-5 in the MSFA Mideast League) and back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in program history.
There were a whopping 150 players during Saint Francis’ extended preseason – so many that the sports information department ran out of numbers for its website and attributed letters to some – and the Cougars’ corps includes plenty of talent as it tries to get its first winning record since 2019.
Saint Francis returns running back Cam Peterson (747 rushing yards, six touchdowns, 30 receptions, 202 receiving yards) and wingback Eli Patchett (30 receptions, 288 yards) along with linebacker Nate Talhelm (110 total tackles).
“I’m playing a whole bunch of different positions,” Peterson said. “(I’ll be) a little more dynamic this year, and we have a lot more guys that can get the ball in their hands. All I’m about is winning this year. As long as we’re winning, I don’t care about stats. I expect us to score some points.”
USF, which has been playing football since 1998, held a three-week preseason camp, one week longer than is typical, and that could pay dividends this fall. It enabled the Cougars to firm up their techniques, returning starting lineman Reeve Muncie said.
“It’s a good time to refresh and refocus,” Muncie said. “We’re focusing on doing the right thing and taking the right steps, and it makes everything better for everyone else trying to do their job.”
Classes began Monday in advance of the Cougars’ opener Saturday against 13th-ranked Saint Xavier at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. Coach Kevin Donley hoped that the additional week of preparation would help overcome the distractions that come this time of year.
“This is the first three-week preseason camp we’ve had in a good number of years,” Donley said. “The focus and discipline that they have to have with their class schedules, bills and the business office, that’ll be important.”
Peterson will serve as a leader for an offense that was inconsistent last season, particularly in running the ball. In Saint Francis’ four victories, the offense averaged 5.2 yards per rush (172 attempts, 896 yards), but just 2.5 yards per attempt in the team’s six losses (177 rushes for just 443 yards), failing to gain even 50 rushing yards in three of those defeats.
Garrett Yoon (61-of-106 passing, 680 yards, five touchdowns, four interceptions) appeared in six games at quarterback for USF last fall, and was placed atop the depth chart Monday, beating out Grant Gremel, a graduate transfer from Indiana with two years of eligibility. Gremel did not see action as a redshirt junior for the Hoosiers in 2022 after appearing in five games in 2021 (32-of-58 passing, 269 yards, one touchdown, one interception), including the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.
“Garrett and I are battling for sure,” Gremel said. “Obviously my goal is to come in and start. I came here to win it all. Winning a national championship, that’s my goal.”
McCall Ray, a receiver who was Gremel’s roommate the last four years in Bloomington, joined Patchett in transferring to Saint Francis.
Donley – the man for whom the Cougars’ home field is named, the only coach in program history and the fifth-winningest coach in college football history – explained that the transfer portal has impacted his program in a positive way.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate since it arrived, but we make sure the kids know they have to be accountable for their spot and they have to be loyal and committed to each other,” Donley said.
“We haven’t been good enough the last couple years, but the transfer portal has helped. We’re getting the personnel up to where we’re going to be competitive.”
Donley pointed to Talhelm and fellow senior Emmanuel Davis as some of his leaders on defense, noting that he expects an improved depth to pay dividends there. Nate Newcomer tied for third on the team in tackles a season ago and should serve as a key contributor as well.
“We had to hide some kids in the starting 11 last year, but right now we’re good two-deep on both sides of the ball,” Donley said.