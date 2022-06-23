Considering the relatively small size of the northeast Indiana running community, it’s not surprising that the training paths of two elite runners in an even smaller community like Huntington have converged.
And they have in a big way.
Huntington University’s cross country coach, Lauren Johnson, and recent Huntington North graduate Addison Wiley are competing at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Johnson, who has qualified for the meet every year since 2010, is running in the women’s 1,500 meters today, and Wiley, on Saturday, will be in the Under-20 1,500, her first USATF championship track meet.
Wiley is coming off three podium finishes this month at the IHSAA Track and Field Championships and an 800-meter national title at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene on Sunday.
“I think it’s good to be here to get experience and being in a U.S. Championship atmosphere,” said Wiley, a University of Colorado recruit. “I do have high expectations because I know I have the ability to not only make the (junior world championship) team, but to win this weekend.”
Johnson and Wiley have become more than just training partners.
“I see her raw talent and just from being around the professional world for so long, I know what she’s capable of and where running can take her,” Johnson said. “For me, I had good mentors early in my career. I’d always considered myself a basketball player, so there’s still mistakes I made, things I would have done differently, so I’m just trying to come alongside her, guide her.”
Additional accountability through difficult workouts has resulted in mental fortitude for the runners.
“She’s pulled me through a lot of hard and fast workouts that I wouldn’t have done on my own,” Wiley said. “That helps when I’m in hard race settings; I think back to those workouts, and it gets me through.
“I don’t think a lot of high-schoolers can say that (they have) a pro and high-level athlete as a training partner. I’m getting to learn from every workout and getting to have fun with it. A lot of people take the sport way too seriously and that ends a lot of careers way too early. Getting to have fun with it is a big part of it, and Lauren makes it really fun for me.”
The same sentiment was echoed by Johnson, specifically regarding Wiley’s speed.
“I’ve done a lot of my training alone,” Johnson said. “Since I’m toward the end of my career, it gets kind of boring and mundane. She says I do a lot of the work during training, I lead a lot of the longer reps but having someone there behind me, having someone there to push me, helps. When it comes to the fast stuff, she’s in the front and I’m just trying to hang on.”
Johnson qualified for the championships at the Music City Track Carnival this month, finishing in 4 minutes, 7.73 seconds, her fastest 1,500 since 2017.
“For me, I wasn’t even sure that I’d be here (in Eugene), that’d I’d qualify,” Johnson said. “Qualifying and getting here was the biggest hurdle. I’ve always had the pressure of having to make finals and this year, it’s not that I don’t care, but it’s more open because I don’t know what’s possible. My racing was limited. … For the first time, it’s an opportunity and expectation.”
Wiley knows she has many years left for racing. She also knows this is a big opportunity this week.
“I have high expectations, but I also trying not to put pressure on myself. I have a long future, and if things don’t go well, I can’t let that hold me back from my future races. I’m just going in with a clear mindset, I’m here to compete and winning’s the first priority. I’ll take it however it comes.”
Other area athletes competing include DeKalb graduate and Tokyo Olympian Rachel Dincoff (discus), Leo graduate Sophie Gutermuth (pole vault), Leo graduate and Indiana State hurdler Luigi Rivas (U-20 110 hurdles).