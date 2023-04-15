Summer-like temperatures and plenty of sun brought out a large group of Saint Francis football fans and Cougar students to Bishop D'Arcy Stadium on Saturday for the Cougars' annual spring football game, the conclusion of the team's spring practice schedule.
Some of the fans tailgated in the parking lot before the contest. Others waved oversized Saint Francis flags as they walked into the stadium. On the stadium's bleachers there was excited applause for a team which attendees hope this fall will stop the program's unprecedented stretch of three straight seasons without a winning record.
Those fans were treated to an intrasquad scrimmage in which the Cougars' defense got the better of the offense by a significant margin. But that was not a concern for Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley, who sees it rather as a reason for optimism on defense.
"It's no secret we're pretty good on defense," said Donley, 71, who is entering his 45th season as a college football head coach. "I think we've got some depth, we'll be 2 1/2-, three deep on defense and we're going to be very good. It could be one of the better defenses we've had. ... Defensively we're way ahead after the spring, offensively we have a lot of improving to do."
The Cougar defense set the tone on the second play of the scrimmage, when quarterback Garrett Yoon tried to throw a short pass out to the left. The throw was slightly high and it bounced off the receiver's hands into the air, where linebacker Nate Talhelm, who ranked 14th in the NAIA with 110 tackles last season, grabbed it and raced the other way for a pick-six.
The defense continued to make its presence felt on the next series, when Yoon hit Owen Jones with a pass over the middle and former East Noble standout Bailey Parker laid a crunching hit on Jones as he hauled the ball in. Jones did well to hold on for the reception, but later in the drive Yoon tried to throw deep and former Concordia Cadet Brayden Payne was able to get his head around from his cornerback spot, locate the ball and grab it near the goal line for a textbook interception. Payne later added a pass breakup with a lightning-quick break on a curl route.
"We have probably two, maybe even three of the best corners we've had since (first-team All-American) Wilmer Cole on our championship teams (in 2016 and 2017)," said Donley, the NAIA's career wins leader. "They've got range, they can cover well, they can run well, they can do some things. So you can almost play nine-man football. You just lock it up, go one-on-one. ... They're going to be a force to reckoned with."
The Cougars' defensive back corps added another interception later in the scrimmage when former Bishop Luers quarterback Carson Clark tried a fade to the end zone. Senior-to-be Cam Moore made a similar play to that of Payne, turning to find the ball and then leaping to snare it at its highest point after originally looking as though he had been beaten on the route. Moore stood up to celebrate the play but was almost immediately knocked back down by an enthusiastic chest bump from one of his defensive teammates.
"It's a great unit," Clark, a Western Illinois transfer, said of his team's defense. "I know guys like Brayden Payne, some of the other corners, they're speed burners. ... They top routes so it's hard for the receivers to get separation, but it's great to work against them."
As difficult as it is to throw against Saint Francis's secondary, Clark is just as impressed with another unit on the Cougars' defense.
"The key to this defense is a lot of the returners are on the d-line," he said. "As a quarterback, you could see it on today's film, they're getting through the line almost every single time. ... I'm excited to see them play against other people instead of them chasing me."
Clark indeed spent more than a few of his reps running from a defensive front which repeatedly invaded the backfield. That defensive line wreaked havoc against the series of swing passes and tunnel screens which the Saint Francis offense employed alongside some recently-installed zone-read and triple-option formations.
The result was a series of drives in which the Cougars struggled to string together successful offensive plays. The most success the Saint Francis offense had was throwing deep. While Moore's and Payne's interceptions came on deep balls down the sideline, so did a pair of touchdown passes from Yoon, first to Colin McPeek, who made a fantastic sliding catch in the back of the end zone, then to Marquis Johnson, who broke free behind the defense.
Those tosses came from about 25 yards out and Yoon and Johnson connected again from about 15 yards away on a perfectly-thrown fade to the back corner of the end zone.
Still, it was by and large the defense's day.
"We have the potential to be one of the best defenses in the country," said Parker, the former Knight who got reps with the first team secondary Saturday. "We have great leadership, we're always in the weight room, we're always in the meetings. We just spend a lot of time together and our communication is on point. We're fall-ready. We look really good right now."
End zone suites unveiled
Prior to the spring game, the Cougars held a ribbon-cutting and blessing for the new end zone suites at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium. On hand for the event was not only Saint Francis athletic director Mike McCaffrey, who gave the opening remarks, but also Fort Wayne Football Club director of club operations Laurie Perolio-Bullinger, whose team will play home games at the stadium this summer.
"To be able to create this space, make it a little more intimate, an opportunity to generate a little more revenue for our department, it's an exciting day and you couldn't ask for a better day," McCaffrey said of the suites, which are being sold as packages for groups of up to 60. "We want to make it a space where some corporations and people who want to gather privately and not necessarily out in the bleachers can have an opportunity to do that."
Small groups of fans watched the spring game from the newly-opened suites, which were shaded from the warm sun and feature comfortable padded seats – the pads are in Saint Francis blue – with backs and an area for attendees to mingle behind the row of chairs.
"This has been fabulous to watch these suites come together," said Perolio-Bullinger, whose team announced its partnership with Saint Francis in January. "Every time I come out (to Bishop D'Arcy Stadium) there's something new to look at. ... All we kept looking at were drawings and now to see it branded and see everything up there and see people in the seats, it's exciting and it makes me excited to get our (team) out here."
The next step in the stadium renovation project Saint Francis is undergoing is the installation of a state-of-the-art video board, paid for by FWFC owner Mark Music, the president and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage. The board will be located directly across from the suites and installation is planned to be completed by the end of April.