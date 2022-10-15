There’s not much doubt that the Saint Francis football team is improved over last season. And for half of Saturday afternoon’s game, they proved it against one of the NAIA’s top squads, 10th-ranked Marian, which happens to be a bitter rival.
But the final score – a 37-10 Marian victory in the so-called Franciscan Bowl at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium – served as a reminder that the Cougars have much polishing up to do, even if the two-time national champion are generally trending in the right direction.
The Knights scored 30 unanswered points, starting with a Baron Huebler 2-yard touchdown run just before halftime.
Saint Francis’ hopes of making the NAIA playoffs likely went kaput, though there are still four games remaining in the regular season starting with next Saturday’s noon game against Indiana Wesleyan in Marion.
“The season ain’t over, so you’ve got to put it in the rearview mirror, just come back ready to practice and keep getting sharper on offense. Guys have got to know what they’re doing. We have to have pride in what we do. We should be straight, after that,” said Saint Francis’ Cameron Peterson, who rushed 10 times for 57 yards and a touchdown – a 3-yard run with 10:02 remaining in the first quarter – and added nine catches for 39 yards and one completion for nine yards.
Keyed by Damon Hunter’s and C.J. Tanner’s interceptions – both near midfield at seemingly crucial points of the game – the Saint Francis defense caused fits for the Knights’ offense throughout the day. But the Saint Francis offense didn’t give its defense enough help, possessing the ball for only 25 minutes, turning the ball over five times and stagnating as the game went along.
“When you have (your defense) on the field for like 90% of the game, eventually they’re going to get tired and other teams are going to capitalize,” Peterson said. “So we’ve got to make sure we protect the ball in the next game and just come back ready.”
Saint Francis quarterback Heath Simmons completed 19 of 34 passes for 102 yards with three interceptions.
Jack James converted a 23-yard field goal that gave USF (3-3, 1-2 Mid-States Football Association Mideast) a 10-7 lead after the Cougars partially blocked a Marian punt out of its own end zone to get great field position.
For Marian (5-1, 3-1), Zach Bundalo completed 16 of 25 passes for 172 yards with one touchdown – a 17-yard catch by C.J. Young – and two interceptions. Huebler rushed 26 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. And Jake Reichard had touchdowns on both his carries, totaling just eight yards.
“We put our defense behind the 8-ball and you can’t do that,” Cougars coach Kevin Donley said. “We’ve got to move the ball, pick up first downs, and we can’t give it back.”
Saint Francis, which was 3-6 in 2021, including a 56-10 loss to Marian, got six solo tackles Saturday from Nate Talhelm. Dekahri Jones had five solo tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, as the defense’s opportunism lately, including a 53-0 shutout of Madonna on Oct. 8, has given Saint Francis plenty to build on for the future.
“Most definitely,” Donley said. “And we did some good things offensively, too, (on Saturday) but we just weren’t consistent. We’ve got to get some consistent performances.”