The last three seasons have not gone the way Saint Francis football intended. After finishing with more wins than losses for 21 consecutive seasons from 1999 to 2019 and reaching the NAIA Football National Championship tournament nine times in 10 years from 2010 through 2019, the Cougars have gone .500 or worse all three campaigns since the spring of 2021 with a combined mark of 9-14.
This fall, the Cougars plan to reverse that trend and get back to the winning tradition which has defined the program since it was started under coach Kevin Donley in 1998.
“We are very determined,” said Cougars defensive back Bailey Parker, a former East Noble standout. “We want to flip the script, we want to be what Saint Francis is about. Whenever you think of Saint Francis, you think of winners, championships and we want to get back to that – back-to-back championships (in 2016 and 2017) over there on the wall – back to that standard.”
As Parker and the Cougars wrapped up the the team’s spring practice schedule with the annual spring game at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday, Donley felt optimism about the team’s future, though he knows there is plenty of work to be done this summer. The coach, entering his 45th season leading a college program, says he won’t know how committed his team really is to playing championship-level football and erasing the struggles of the recent past until the Cougars return for fall camp.
“We depend on (the players) to do the things we ask,” said Donley, the NAIA’s all-time wins leader. “That’s the culture we have to create. It just doesn’t come because you hope it does. It has to be something that starts with me. I have to push them hard. We’ve got a good group of kids, we’re in the process of getting there and we will.”
New-look offense
With last year’s Week 1 starting quarterback, Heath Simmons, departed, sophomore-to-be Garrett Yoon, who played extensively down the stretch in 2022, is Saint Francis’s most experienced signal-caller and seems to have the inside track on the starting job.
“The other guys are still learning,” Donley said. “We tried some new things in the spring. Spring’s the time to experiment and we did that. We’ll get back and meet this next week, pick and choose what we like and what we want to change.
“You have to start with who you think is going to win the quarterback job and then you build your system according to that talent. That’s what we did and I think it’s good for Garrett.”’
Yoon completed 57.5% of his passes last season for 680 yards (6.4 per attempt) and five touchdowns against four interceptions. In order to maximize his strengths, the Cougars installed some zone-read and triple-option plays, which they paired in the spring game with occasional deep shots – Yoon completed two for long touchdowns.
Back home againAmong those who will challenge Yoon for the starting quarterback position this summer is former Bishop Luers QB Carson Clark, the SAC’s all-time leader in passing yards, who transferred to Saint Francis after spending a year at Division I FCS Western Illinois.
“It feels really nice,” Clark said of returning to play in Fort Wayne. “My house is 20 minutes down the road (from Bishop D’Arcy Stadium). … I’ve played on this field many times before growing up, just playing football, seven-on-seven, all that stuff, so I feel pretty comfortable on this field.”
Count the former Knight, who showed promising dual-threat ability in his reps in the spring game, among those who believe the Cougars have a bright future.
“Having a coach like Coach Donley who’s been here for so long and has had so much success, our team’s really confident that we can go win a championship this year with him,” said Clark, who led Luers to a semistate title in 2020. “The players we got, we got playmakers, we got guys up front. ... The pieces are getting put into place, very confident. This summer, key guys are going to be here working, very excited about it.”
Among the other quarterbacks on the roster in the fall will be former North Side and Bishop Dwenger standout Bohde Dickerson.
Defense looking
strong
The Cougars’ defense got the better of the offense by a significant margin in the spring game, but that was not a concern for Donley, who sees it rather as a reason for optimism on defense.
“It’s no secret we’re pretty good on defense,” the 71-year-old coach said. “I think we’ve got some depth, we’ll be 2 1/2-, three deep on defense and we’re going to be very good. It could be one of the better defenses we’ve had. ... Defensively we’re way ahead after the spring, offensively we have a lot of improving to do.
“We’re going to try to get the offense firing on all cylinders like the defense. That’s the goal. We’ve got great kids and they’ll do what we ask them to do.”