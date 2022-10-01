Saint Francis’ defense kept the team in its Mid-States Football Association Mideast League opener at Siena Heights on Saturday, but the Saints limited the No. 22 Cougars to just six rushing yards in a 13-10 victory for the hosts in Adrian, Michigan.
Eli Patchett caught nine of Heath Simmons’ 20 completed passes for 98 yards and the lone touchdown for USF (2-2, 0-1). Patchett’s touchdown came with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut the score to 13-10.
USF then got a stop on defense and one final opportunity to force overtime, moving the ball to the Siena Heights 40. But Jack James, who connected on a 32-yard field goal try in the second quarter, missed from 58 yards with 15 seconds remaining, and the Saints prevailed.
The Cougar defense recorded six sacks, with Joey Schaufelberger leading the way with 2.5. Nate Talhelm also notched a sack to go with his team-high 17 total tackles, while River Walsh added 11 total tackles. AJ Moore finished with seven total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Siena Heights outgained Saint Francis in total yards, 376-206, while winning the time of possession battle 38:02-21:58.
ALMA 40, TRINE 21: In Angola, the Scots picked off Thunder quarterback Alex Price thrice on Homecoming Day at Trine. Despite the three interceptions, Price threw for 331 yards and three scores for the Thunder (4-1, 0-1 MIAA).
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 55, MANCHESTER 20: In North Manchester, the Lions led 28-13 at halftime before pulling away with three third-quarter touchdowns to win their seventh straight in the series. Steve Mendez led the defense for Manchester (1-3, 0-1 HCAC) with 11 tackles, while Duriel Moss caught five passes for 69 yards.