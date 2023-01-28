Elijah Malone scored 29 points, including 23 in the second half on 9-for-9 shooting, Blackhawk Christian product Frankie Davidson chipped in 11 points and four assists and No. 7 Grace roared back from a 10-point halftime deficit to top No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan on the road in Marion, 92-78, and claim a share of first place in the Crossroads League standings with the Wildcats at 10-3 in conference play.
The Lancers (20-3 overall) avenged a 72-67 home defeat to Wesleyan in January. The visitors trailed 42-32 at halftime, but won the second half 60-36, shooting 73% after halftime and 64% for the game. Malone was 12 for 15 from the field and added five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Jakob Gibbs chipped in 19 points for Grace, 14 of them in the second half on 5-for-6 shooting after the break.
NOTRE DAME 76, LOUISVILLE 62: At Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, the Irish (10-12, 2-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a four-game losing skid and won for just the second time in nine games. McDonald's All-American freshman JJ Starling scored an ACC season-high 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting and added six rebounds. Nate Laszewski scored 17 points before fouling out and Cormac Ryan added 11 points and eight assists. Dane Goodwin chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds and the Irish committed just three turnovers. Northrop product Sydney Curry had three points and four rebounds for Louisville (2-19, 0-10).
SETON HALL 70, BUTLER 49: At Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East) trailed 38-18 at halftime and lost their fourth straight. East Noble graduate Ali Ali had four points and an assist and former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. added six points, but Butler shot 37% and went 4 for 17 from beyond the arc.
BALL STATE 87, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 69: In DeKalb, Illinois, Jarron Coleman scored 20 points, went 4 for 10 from 3-point distance and added six assists for the Cardinals (14-7, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Demarius Jacobs added 16 points and went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, part of a 13-for-28 3-point performance for Ball State, which led 49-33 at halftime. The Cardinals held a 43-29 advantage on the boards and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.
INDIANA TECH 84, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 62: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 8 Warriors (19-3, 12-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) won their fourth in a row to stay atop the WHAC standings. Leo product Blake Davison scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Rog Stein added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Bishop Dwenger graduate Lucas Lehrman had an efficient day with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting, 10 rebounds and a block in 18 minutes. The Warriors went 8 for 14 from 3-point range and had a 36-14 edge in points in the paint.
HUNTINGTON 88, BETHEL 74: At Platt Arena in Huntington, the Foresters (17-6, 9-4 Crossroads) remained one game behind the leaders in the Crossroads League with a fourth consecutive win. Lane Sparks led the way with 23 points, his fourth 20-point effort in the last five games, and Ben Humrichous added 20 points on 5-for-6 3-point shooting, plus six rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Zach Goodline added 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals.
TAYLOR 73, SAINT FRANCIS 66: In Upland, the Cougars (12-11, 5-8 Crossroads) got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Antwaan Cushingberry, the program's all-time leading scorer. Blackhawk Christian product Zane Burke added eight points, five rebounds, a steal and a block and former Carroll Charger Dan McKeeman had five points, five rebounds and a theft. South Side graduate Ashton Johnson chipped in four points, two rebounds and an assist, but Saint Francis went 4 for 18 from 3-point range.
TRINE 73, OLIVET 52: In Olivet, Michigan, East Noble product Brent Cox scored 22 points on 10-for-15 shooting and added five rebounds and two steals to help the No. 21 Thunder (17-2, 7-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) win for the 11th time in 12 games and stay within one game of Calvin (8-0 in league play) at the top of the MIAA. Carroll graduate Ryan Preston added 10 points, two steals, two assists and two rebounds and former North Side standout Nate Carbaugh added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals off the bench. The game was tied at 43 with 13:04 left, but Cox scored nine of 11 points during a game-turning 11-0 Thunder run. Olivet committed 20 turnovers, 15 of them Trine steals.
Women
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 69, DETROIT MERCY 45: In Detroit, the Mastodons (9-13, 6-6 Horizon League) won their third straight. That's their longest win streak since November 2015 and their longest against Division I opponents since February and March 2014. They shot a season-high 56% (10 of 18) from 3-point range, while Detroit Mercy went 1 for 14 from beyond the arc. PFW, in its second season under coach Maria Marchesano, a former Elmhurst star, has matched last season's win total and is off to its best 12-game start in league play since 2013-14.
Audra Emmerson led the Mastodons with 18 points, all in the first half, and Amellia Bromenschenkel added 16 on a combined 12 for 15 from the field and 7 for 9 from long range. Homestead product Sydney Graber had a season-high six points, a steal and an assist and fellow former Spartan Sylare Starks added three points, two rebounds and two steals.
PFW led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter after finishing the period on a 16-2 run.
BALL STATE 78, OHIO 58: In Athens, Ohio, the Cardinals (17-4, 7-1 MAC) won their fifth in a row and climbed into sole possession of first place in the MAC, a half-game ahead of Bowling Green, which Ball State beat 81-73 in Muncie earlier this month. Anna Clephane led the way with 20 points and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir added 18 on 4-for-8 3-point shooting as the Cardinals made 10 3s. Ally Becki had four steals (plus 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists) and Ball State forced 17 turnovers.
INDIANA TECH 70, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 50: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 12 Warriors (19-3, 13-1 WHAC) maintained their lead in the WHAC with their eighth straight win. Genevieve Decker led the way with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting, nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals and Erika Foy added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tech forced 17 turnovers and held the visitors to 33% shooting and 4 for 22 from 3-point range. The Warriors won the second quarter 30-12.
TAYLOR 73, SAINT FRANCIS 60: In Upland, Carroll product Emily Parrett scored 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting and 4 for 4 from 3-point range and the Cougars (10-13, 6-7 Crossroads) went 10 for 20 from long distance. Parrett added six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Taylor shot 21 of 27 at the foul line while Saint Francis was 4 for 9.
HUNTINGTON 75, BETHEL 55: At Platt Arena, the Foresters (9-14, 4-9 Crossroads) snapped a four-game losing streak behind 17 points and six steals from Alli Vaughn and 13 points off the bench from Huntington product Maddy Robrock. Norwell graduate Logan Rowles added four points and an assist and Huntington forced 31 turnovers. Another Norwell product, Maiah Shelton, led Bethel with 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block, but committed 12 turnovers.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 80, GRACE 65: In Marion, the Lancers (16-7, 9-4 Crossroads) lost their second straight against a top 10 opponent, pairing their loss to No. 6 Marian earlier this week with a defeat to the seventh-ranked Wildcats, who got 12 points, an assist and a steal from Carroll graduate Kelli Damman. Karlee Feldman led Grace with 19 points and Kaylee Patton, Kiersten Findley and Warsaw product Maddie Ryman had 12 each.
TRINE 71, OLIVET 39: In Olivet, the No. 11 Thunder (15-4, 9-1 MIAA) stayed a half-game ahead of No. 8 Hope (9-2 in league play) in the MIAA standings thanks to 15 points from Makayla Ardis on 6-for-10 shooting and 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Fifteen Trine players saw the floor, including former Warsaw Tiger Abby Sanner, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Olivet won the first quarter 16-12, but the Thunder took the second stanza 20-8 and the third 27-7. The hosts shot 4 for 24 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 22 times.