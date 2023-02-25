WINONA LAKE – The Grace Lancers are headed back to the Crossroads League Tournament finals after beating Marian 96-90 in overtime in Saturday's semifinal.
Prairie Heights grad Elijah Malone scored a career-high 34 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the floor and had nine rebounds while drawing 11 fouls.
No. 1-seed Grace (27-3), which won last year's tournament as a 5-seed, will play host to Huntington in the championship game on Tuesday night.
No. 4-seed Marian (21-9) led 41-40 at halftime. Although NAIA No. 4 Grace opened a 69-57 lead with 7:31 to go in the second half, Marian pulled back and Knights junior guard Christian Harvey tied the game at 81 on a second-chance shot with 4.7 seconds left in regulation.
Grace pulled away at the free throw line in overtime, hitting 10 of 12 attempts from the line.
Blackhawk Christian grad Frankie Davidson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
HUNTINGTON 73, TAYLOR 70: In Huntington, the No. 7-seed Trojans (14-16), coming off an upset of Indiana Wesleyan, jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the other Crossroads League semifinal, but the No. 3-seed Foresters pulled even three minutes before halftime with a Lane Sparks put-back dunk. Huntington (24-6) led 41-39 at halftime. Taylor erased a 12-point second half lead to tie the game at 69 with 2:34 to play, but Sparks scored the next four points and Taylor would only score once more, hitting one of two free throw attempts. Sparks led Huntington with 28 points and Jason Hubbard scored 24 for Taylor.
INDIANA TECH 85, ROCHESTER 73: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors (27-3) led 47-28 at halftime and held on to advance to the WHAC Tournament final. Rog Stein led Indiana Tech with 20 points and nine rebounds, Max Perez scored 13, Grant Smith had 12 and Josh Kline 10. The Warriors outrebounded Rochester (20-10) 41-26. Indiana Tech will play host to Madonna in the tournament championship on Tuesday.
PFW 78, GREEN BAY 61: In Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Mastodons (17-14, 9-11 Horizon) never trailed in their regular-season finale against the Phoenix (3-28, 2-18). Jarred Godfrey hit four 3-pointer and finished with 29 points while Bobby Planutis scored 14. PFW is the No. 9-seed in the Horizon League Tournament and will play in the first round at No. 8-seed Detroit Mercy on Tuesday.
EASTERN MICHIGAN 75, BALL STATE 68: In Ypsilanti, Michigan, Ball State (20-9, 11-5 MAC) led 37-27 at halftime but the Eagles (8-21, 5-11) opened the second half on a 15-6 run. The game was tied at 64 with just under 5 minutes to play, but Eastern Michigan closed on an 11-4 run. Emoni Bates scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds for the Eagles, and Demarius Jacobs led Ball State with 19 points.
Women
HOPE 76, TRINE 65: In Holland, Michigan, the Flying Dutch (25-2) outscored the Thunder (21-6) 27-11 in the third quarter to pull away in the MIAA Championship game, handing Hope its fourth straight conference tournament title. Sidney Wagner led the Thunder with 22 points, Makayla Ardis scored 16 points and Warsaw grad Abby Sanner had 10 points off the bench. Trine will learn if it has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament on Monday.
INDIANA TECH 87, CORNERSTONE 63: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors (26-4) led the Golden Eagles (15-14) 41-20 at halftime and sailed to a WHAC Tournament semifinal victory. Erika Foy led the Warriors with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Genevieve Decker had 17 points, Bethany Worm scored 15 and Korryn Smith 11. Indiana Tech will play host to the championship game on Monday night. Siena Heights and Rochester play in the tournament's other semifinal on Sunday.
TOLEDO 72, BALL STATE 70: At Worthen Arena, the Cardinals outscored the Rockets (23-4, 14-2 MAC) 23-12 in the fourth quarter and cut a 10-point deficit to 2 points with 2:32 to play, but Ball State (23-6, 13-3 MAC) was not able to get a last-second shot off in time. Quinesha Lockett led Toledo with 20 points and Ally Becki led Ball State with 18.
GREEN BAY 70, PFW 64: In Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Mastodons (12-18, 9-11 HL) trailed by one possession with less than a minute to go, but came up short against the Phoenix (25-4, 18-2), who are the league's regular-season champion. Amellia Bromenschenkel had a double-double for PFW with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Ryin Ott scored 18 points and Aubrey Stupp had 14, both season highs. The Mastodons enter the Horizon League Tournament as the No. 6 seed and will play host to No. 11-seed Detroit Mercy in the tournament opener on Tuesday.