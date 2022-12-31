CINCINNATI – Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday.
Jack Nunge started the game for Xavier (12-3, 4-0 Big East) despite an illness that limited him in warmups, and sat out some of the second half. He still finished with 15 points in 24 minutes.
Adama Sanogo led UConn (14-1, 3-1) with 18 points. UConn was off to its best start since beginning the 1998 season 19-0.
Xavier has three losses by a combined 13 points to Indiana, Duke and Gonzaga.
No. 4 KANSAS 69, OKLAHOMA STATE 67: At Lawrence, Kansas, KJ Adams scored the go-ahead basket with 5.8 seconds left, the Jayhawks stopped the Cowboys twice at the other end, and Kansas came back from 15 down in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Jayhawks (12-0) trailed 45-30 at halftime but used a 22-5 run in the opening minutes of the second half.
No. 19 KENTUCKY 86, LOUISVILLE 63: At Lexington, Kentucky, Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob Toppin added a career-high 24 points and the Wildcats (9-4) shot a season-best 60% to dominate the Cardinals (2-12).
PFW 76, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 71: At Youngstown, Ohio, Damian Chong Qui hit a jumper with under a minute to play to put the Mastodons up by five and added two free throws later to seal the Horizon League win.
Chong Qui had 15 of his 24 points in the second half, all but two in a 23-11 run in the final 8:30 after the Mastodons saw an eight-point lead turn into a seven-point deficit.
Anthony Roberts, who hit a season-high three 3-pointers, and Jarred Godfrey each scored 11 points..
The Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) shot 53.6% (30 of 56) including 48% (12 of 25) from 3.
Women
No. 3 OHIO STATE 66, No. 14 MICHIGAN 57: At Columbus, Ohio, Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points as the unbeaten Buckeyes came from behind to beat the turnover-prone Wolverines.
The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) forced Michigan into a season-high 27 turnovers.
No. 8 UCONN 61, MARQUETTE 48: At Stoors, Connecticut, Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points to lead the Huskies (11-2, 4-0 in the Big East).
UConn played just six players in the first half as leading scorer Azzi Fudd (knee) missed another game and Aubrey Griffin, who has started nine games, was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.
UConn didn’t make its first substitute until freshman Ayanna Patterson, from Homestead, came in with 7:07 remaining in the first half.
GRACE 95, MIDWAY 78: At Winona Lake, the Lancers broke away from a tie after three quarters with a 30-13 fourth-quarter surge to win their third straight.
Maddie Ryman scored a game-high 31 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers, to lead Grace (12-3) in its final nonconference game of the season. Karlee Feldman added 25 points (on 10-of-17 shooting) and 18 rebounds.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 60, PFW 44: In Youngstown, Ohio, Lilly Ritz had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Penguins (8-4, 3-1 Horizon League).
Abbigail Stephens led the Mastodons (5-9, 2-2) with a career-high 14 points.