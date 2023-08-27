Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball dropped a pair of matches on the final day of the season-opening Ball State Invitational, falling to Gonzaga 3-0 and to the host Cardinals by the same score in Muncie.
After losing to Oklahoma 21-25, 25-20, 25-27, 16-25 on Friday, the Mastodons (0-3) got 19 kills across the two Saturday matches from Ashby Willis. PFW hung around against Gonzaga, but fell 15-25, 23-25, 26-28. Ball State made it three losses in a row for the Mastodons, beating them 18-25, 11-25, 21-25.
Libero LonDynn Betts, a sophomore from Fort Wayne who played high school volleyball at Concordia, finished with double-digit digs in all three matches, earning all-tournament team honors for her play. She notched 4.2 digs per set over the three Invitational matches.
Heritage product Maggie Castleman had five kills for the Mastodons against Ball State. Former Carroll standout Taya Haffner, an Evansville transfer, had 57 assists across the two Saturday matches.
Grace soccer beats Indiana Tech
Grace women's soccer, ranked No. 16 in NAIA, topped Indiana Tech 1-0 on Saturday at Tech behind a goal from Amy Wearing.
Wearing notched her goal in the 49th minute after Shannon Farnsworth moved into the box and passed to Rosalie Gefrorer, who set it up for Wearing to score inside the far post.
The Lancers improved to 1-1 while holding Tech (1-1) without a shot on goal.