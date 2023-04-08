Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball lost its regular-season finale Saturday night, falling to No. 11 Ball State 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22) in Muncie despite 10 kills apiece from Jon Diedrich and Mark Frazier.
The defeat drops the Mastodons to 16-12 overall and 7-7 in Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play. They finished tied for fourth in the league and will be the No. 5 seed in the MIVA Tournament, which they will open at Lewis next Saturday at 8 p.m.
PFW reached the tournament final last year as the No. 6 seed.
Ball State (18-8, 11-3 MIVA) clinched a share of the conference crown with its victory Saturday and will be the tournament's No. 1 seed. They reached the NCAA Tournament Final Four last season, losing there in five sets to eventual national champion Hawai'i.
It was the second straight MIVA title for the Cardinals, who have gone back to back for the first time since 1996 and 1997. They finished the regular season with six straight conference victories to earn a share of the championship. Ball State shared the crown with Loyola Chicago and Ohio State this year.
Kaleb Jenness led Ball State with 15 kills against the Mastodons and Dyer Ball added nine plus two digs. Ball, an Angola graduate, is the son of former PFW volleyball great Lloy Ball, a two-time MIVA Player of the Year and four-time All-American. Dyer's grandfather, Arnie Ball, coached IPFW men's volleyball for 35 seasons from 1981 to 2015 and the Mastodon women for eight campaigns from 1981 to 1988, winning 800 matches all told.
Mastodons softball keeps rolling
The PFW softball team swept a doubleheader from IUPUI in Indianapolis, triumphing 9-5 and 4-1, to extend its winning streak to nine games and claim sole possession of first place in the Horizon League standings at 6-2 in conference play.
During their win streak, the Mastodons (14-18 overall) have won more games than they did all of last season (seven) and in 2015 (three) and nearly as many as they won in 2019 (10), 2017 (12) and 2016 (11).
Tori Countryman went 5 for 6 in the doubleheader with three RBI, two runs scored, a walk and two doubles.
Columbia City graduate Brooke Lickey went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in the opener.
Grace Hollopeter had four hits including a double, scored three runs and drew a walk over the two games.
In Game 2, Alyson Quinlan, pitched a complete game, giving up one run on six hits while striking out five and walking two for her third win of the season.