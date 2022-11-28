Purdue Fort Wayne easily defeated Division III Bluffton University 106-41 on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum to give coach Jon Coffman his 143rd victory with the Mastodons, making him the program’s all-time leader in wins.
He breaks the previous record of 142 set by Andy Piazza from 1987 to 1996.
The Mastodons (4-3) gave up a 3-pointer to open the game, then ripped off a 32-2 run to take control. They shot 62% from the field, led by Anthony Roberts, who went 10 of 12 from the floor for 23 points and also contributed four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Deonte Billups added 16 points for the Mastodons, while Damian Chong Qui had 13, seven assists and five rebounds.
Bobby Planutis chipped in 12 points and JoJo Peterson poured in 10.
No. 18 ALABAMA 103, No. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 101, 4 OT: At Portland, Oregon, Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and the Crimson Tide sent the top-ranked Tar Heels to a second straight loss in a quadruple-overtime thriller Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.
The Tide (6-1) knocked off a top-ranked team for the first time since upsetting Stanford in the 2004 NCAA Tournament.
Caleb Love led the Tar Heels (5-2) with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
No. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 78, PORTLAND 77: At Portland, Oregon, Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and the Spartans edged the Pilots in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.
Pierre Brooks made all four of his 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Spartans (5-2). Joey Hauser added 14 points and seven rebounds.
No. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84: At Portland, Oregon, Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and the Bulldogs beat the Musketeers in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.
Each of Gonzaga’s starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece for the Zags (5-2).
Jack Nunge scored a game-high 25 points for Xavier (4-3), and Colby Jones had 22.
SAN JOSE STATE 67, BALL STATE 65: At Nassau, Bahamas, the Cardinals dropped the last of their three games in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship, finishing 1-2 in the event.
The Spartans (6-2) scored the game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left on an offensive rebound after Ball State (4-3) had tied it on two Jaylin Sellers free throws.
Payton Sparks, Demarius Jacobs and Jalen Windham had 14 points apiece for Ball State, while Sparks added 10 rebounds.
SAINT FRANCIS 83, UNION 72: In Kingsport, Tennessee, the Cougars (6-4) handed No. 19 Union (8-1) its first loss behind 29 points from Antwaan Cushingberry, who went 17 of 19 at the foul line.
Carroll product Dan McKeeman added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, Blackhawk Christian graduate Zane Burke chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds, and Woodlan’s Joe Reidy also scored 12 points, on 6-for-6 shooting.
TRINE 76, CAPITAL 60: At the MTI Center in Angola, the Thunder (5-0) continued their perfect start thanks to 18 points on 9 for 13 from the field and eight rebounds for Emmanuel Megnanglo.
East Noble product Brent Cox added 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals and Aidan Smylie was 5 for 5 from the field for 14 points.